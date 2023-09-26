Ben Hodges: Russia's only hope in Ukraine is a Trump presidency

Photo: (Estonian Defence Forces)
Russia's only hope is to cling on to the possibility of Donald Trump winning a second term as president of the USA and reducing support for Ukraine, retired Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the United States Army Europe, told ETV.

"I think that right now for the Russians, their only hope is to hold on for as long as they can and to hope that there is a Trump presidency. So, that's a long time, right, I don't think they can do it," he told Monday's foreign affairs show "Valisilm" while discussing Russia's tactics in Ukraine.

The next US election will take place in November 2024.

Hodges also discussed the purpose of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia's inability to stop them, and criticized the pace of weapons deliveries and Western political will.

"The way we help President Putin realise he has lost is for the 54 nations that are supporting Ukraine to all say "We want Ukraine to win and we are committed to Ukraine winning add we are going to do whatever it takes." Then I think he knows he lost," he said.

Watch the interview below, which is mostly in English after the 30-second introduction.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Välisilm

