Additional income tax, land tax payments due by Monday

Next Monday, October 2, is the deadline by which any additional income tax due on the basis of this year's declaration of income must be paid.

Payment of the second component of the land tax is also due by the same date.

On the basis of last year's income tax returns, a total of 88,000 people in Estonian are due an additional income tax payment, coming to a total of €85 million, by Monday, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) says.

A total of nearly 74,200 legal persons and natural persons (legally defined terms referring to companies and individuals) must pay a total of €25.4 million in respect of the second part of this year's land tax.

These receipts are paid into the local municipality's budget, rather than the state's.

The land tax (Estonian: Maamaks) is payable in two installments if and when the total due within one municipality is above €64.

The first half of the land tax was due by March 31 this year; at that time at least half, and not less than €64, of the total due for the year had to be paid, with the balance to be paid by next Monday, October 2.

The MTA says the outlook for land tax due in 2024 will soon be available via the agency's e-service environment.

