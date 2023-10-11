Leadership ratings: Kaja Kallas and Urmas Reinsalu now neck-and-neck

Support for Kaja Kallas (Reform) as prime minister is at the same level as that for Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), according to a recent poll.

The survey was commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and was conducted by market research firm Turu-uuringute AS. It posed the question who would respondents pick as prime minister – with 21 percent choosing current incumbent Kaja Kallas and the same proportion going for Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu, EPL reports.

The figures for September were 20 percent in favor of Kallas, 16 percent for Reinsalu, according to Turu-uuringute.

Reinsalu became Isamaa leader in mid-June.

Center's new chair Mihhail Kõlvart finished third with 16 percent.

However, this represented a significant fall when compared with the rating for Kõlvart's predecessor, former prime minister Jüri Ratas, who picked up 23 percent of support in September, his last month at the helm (Mayor of Tallinn Kõlvart was elected Center leader in mid-September).

Of the remainder, EKRE leader Martin Helme came fourth in the order of preference for prime minister, polling at 13 percent with respondents. SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets was next, at 7 percent, just ahead of Eesti 200 leader and Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar.

Twenty-percent of respondents were in the undecided category.

