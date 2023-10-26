Swedbank reports €322 million net profits for first nine months of 2023

News
Swedbank is to relocate next year from the Liivalaia headquarters it has occupied for many years.
Swedbank is to relocate next year from the Liivalaia headquarters it has occupied for many years. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's largest lender Swedbank has reported net profits of €322 million for the first nine months of 2023, ie. to the end of the third quarter (Q3 2023), a rise of €204 million.

Olavi Lepp, CEO of Swedbank AS, said: "In Q3, we worked hard to continue financing households and companies despite the current difficult economic climate. Over the first three quarters of the year, we have issued new private loans in the amount of €784 million and business loans at a total of €1.273 billion."

Over the nine months, Swedbank's private customers lending volumes rose by 5 percent; those of corporate customers by 9 percent.

Deposits grew by 3 percent during that time, the bank says.

The bank has announced it is also set to relocate its headquarters in Tallinn from the Liivalaia offices it has occupied for many years, further down the same street to the 28-storey Arter development, due to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Swedbank Estonia results to Q3 2023 quick facts.

  • Private customers issued new loans totaling €784 million, enterprises €1.273 billion.
  • Income rose by €265 million, primarily the result of boosted interest income due interest hikes by the European Central Bank.
  • Interest on annual deposit reached 4.5 percent.
  • €58 million paid out in interest.
  • Net interest income rose by €213 million, again the result of a larger loan portfolio and interest increase driven by Euribor.
  • Swedbank AS, along with its subsidiaries and Group businesses active in Estonia, paid €43 million in labor tax.
  • Swedbank AS, along with its subsidiaries and group businesses active in Estonia, paid €52 million in corporate income tax.
  • Credit portfolio crossed the significant 10-billion-euro mark, which has helped customers purchase 80,400 properties and 53,500 vehicles.
  • Net gains on financial instruments rose by €6 million, due to unrealized profits from revaluation of assets in the asset management and insurance area, whose positive impact was reduced by lower income from Forex transactions.
  • Other income increased by €44 million, due to higher insurance income.
  • Expenses increased by €18 million, largely driven by higher staff costs and services sourced from other companies in the Swedbank Group.
  • The estimated credit impairments of the first nine months of 2023 reached €3 million, compared with €5 million for the same period in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Swedbank

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

20:23

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

19:50

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

19:40

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

19:25

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

19:12

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

18:49

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

17:56

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

17:25

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures Updated

09:48

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

26.10

Anti-misinfo site: Rakvere sausages pressed into Kremlin propaganda service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: