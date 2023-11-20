Estonia: Russia is determined to destroy the normal functioning of OSCE

Russia is determined to totally destroy the normal functioning of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and its values, said the head of Estonia's delegation Mati Raidma at the association's parliamentary assembly.

Estonia's bid for OSCE chair is currently being blocked by Russia and Belarus.

Raidma said the international body is facing a fight for its survival as an organization in the current era of conflict and at the same time preserving its values.

"We have not been able to defend the principles that were agreed upon when the organization was founded. And worst of all – some of our own members are now totally opposed to these principles," he said in his speech in Yerevan, Armenia.

Raidma pointed out that Russia was trying to impose a security logic in the region that was based on its own rules, which had nothing to do with democratic values.

"Russia is determined to totally destroy the normal functioning of OSCE. Unfortunately, the reaction of our organization has been: let's hope for a better future. It must not be so," Raidma underlined.

He added that the future of the security organisation was in the hands of its members and Estonia was fully prepared to contribute to this.

Estonia should hold the presidency of the OSCE next year, but Russia has blocked it completely. Estonia will continue contributing to the organization and its parliamentary dimension (OSCE PA).

The OSCE PA's Autumn Meeting took between November 18–20.

The aim of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is to increase the involvement of its participating states in resolving European political and security issues, to enhance civilian control over military affairs and to strengthen the responsibility and influence of members of parliament.

