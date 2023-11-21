Heavy snowfall forecast in coming days, 'dangerous' weather warning issued

News
Snow in Tallinn on October 28, 2023.
Snow in Tallinn on October 28, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A "dangerous" weather warning has been issued across Estonia for the coming days due to forecasts of heavy snow and sleet, the Environment Agency said on Tuesday.

On the evening of Wednesday (November 22), heavy snow and sleet and snowstorms will reach the western islands. Strong winds of up to 15 m/s inland, 21 m/s on the coast, and 25 m/s on the islands are expected.

On Thursday (November 23), strong winds will sweep across the country and blizzards will spread to the mainland. Snowfall is expected to reach between 7-12 cm and up to 15cm in south Estonia.

On Thursday morning, the snowstorm will continue in eastern Estonia. In the west, the snow will give way to rain and there is a risk of glazed ice. Roads will be slippery in the evening.

A level two weather warning has been issued for November 22 and 23. Source: Environment Agency.

A level two warning means the weather is "dangerous". The agency advises people to "be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast".

"Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," it adds.

Information by region can be viewed on the website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:28

Weather in North Estonia already cold enough for skating on bog ice

22:17

Estonia men's national football team manager on making the Euro 2024 play-offs

21:15

Winter electricity bills should be 2-3 times lower than last year

20:44

Opposition parties still discussing Kallas' no-confidence motion

20:01

Heavy snowfall forecast in coming days, 'dangerous' weather warning issued

18:32

PPA: Economic migrants arriving at Estonian border from Russia

17:47

Court rules in police officer's favor on higher special pension rights

17:07

Hanno Pevkur: False peace in Ukraine would plant a ticking time bomb

16:43

Average daily electricity price in Estonia back to normal on Wednesday

16:12

Tallinn allocates almost €9 million for Estonian-language education transition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.11

How happy are Estonian men?

08:08

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

20.11

Estonia not planning to further legislate employees' out-of-hours working rights

13:10

Fudy to stop food deliveries from restaurants in December

15:27

Russia, Belarus veto Estonia's OSCE chairmanship bid Updated

18:32

PPA: Economic migrants arriving at Estonian border from Russia

20.11

Sveta Bar among Tallinn nightlife venues facing questions over survival

18.11

Europe's most powerful battery park to be built in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: