Heavy snowfall forecast in coming days, 'dangerous' weather warning issued

A "dangerous" weather warning has been issued across Estonia for the coming days due to forecasts of heavy snow and sleet, the Environment Agency said on Tuesday.

On the evening of Wednesday (November 22), heavy snow and sleet and snowstorms will reach the western islands. Strong winds of up to 15 m/s inland, 21 m/s on the coast, and 25 m/s on the islands are expected.

On Thursday (November 23), strong winds will sweep across the country and blizzards will spread to the mainland. Snowfall is expected to reach between 7-12 cm and up to 15cm in south Estonia.

On Thursday morning, the snowstorm will continue in eastern Estonia. In the west, the snow will give way to rain and there is a risk of glazed ice. Roads will be slippery in the evening.

A level two weather warning has been issued for November 22 and 23. Source: Environment Agency.

A level two warning means the weather is "dangerous". The agency advises people to "be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast".

"Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," it adds.

Information by region can be viewed on the website.

