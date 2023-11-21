Weather in Estonia forecast to get windier, snowier as week progresses

A light dusting of snow in Tallinn.
A light dusting of snow in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be cold but clam, with snow, sleet and/or rain in places. From Wednesday, the winds will pick up, bringing more precipitation with them.

Monday night was cold again, with snow in the North, and temperatures as low as minus eight degrees.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Source: ERR

As the day goes on the wind will pick a little, particularly in the North, which will drive more snow in the North, Center and West. Snowfall is likely to cease in the East, though with temperatures of +1 to 2 degrees over the islands and in the Northwest, this precipitation will fall more as sleet and even rain, than pure snow. The South and East will remain colder (-4 to 0 degrees).

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Source: ERR

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday will again see low temperatures, down to -10 degrees in places, while Wednesday daytime will again see above-zero values on the West coast, subzero temperatures in the rest of the country.

Winds will pick up Wednesday too, and bring showers in the West.

On Thursday, this precipitation will cross the country, this time from a West to East direction, in the teeth of gale force winds, and again it will be colder at night in the East than in the West, heading into the weekend.

Four-day weather prognosis, November 22-25, 2023. Source: ERR

The weekend itself will be colder still – with average nationwide temperatures on Saturday in fact the same during the day, as they had been the preceding night (-7 degrees).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

