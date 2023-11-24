Immigration quota residence permit booking appointments open November 27

From Monday (November 27), it will be possible to book appointments for December for submitting applications for a residence permit on the basis of the 2024 immigration quota.

To submit an application for a residence permit at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), an appointment should be booked on the PPA's website: https://broneering.politsei.ee/.

Applicants can also apply for a permit at the nearest Estonian embassy, but the PPA asks applicants to contact the embassy in advance.

If an applicant for an extension of a residence permit has provided a fingerprint image to the PPA in the last six years, they may also apply by e-mail or mail.

The agency has also forwarded the information on appointment booking options to all employers who have joined the migration advisors' newsletter.

The 2024 immigration quota is 1,303 and is broken down as follows:

200 temporary residence permits for employment in the transport and storage sector;

35 temporary residence permits for employment as a journalist accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

34 temporary residence permits for professional activities as an athlete, coach, sports referee or sports professional at the invitation of the relevant sports federation;

15 temporary residence permits for employment in a performing arts institution as a creative employee within the meaning of the Performing Arts Institutions Act;

5 temporary residence permits on the basis of a treaty.

The remaining 1,014 temporary residence permits will be freely distributed.

"If a foreigner's application for a residence permit does not fall within the division of the spheres listed above, it should be taken into consideration that their application falls within the quota for free distribution," said Marina Kadak, Superintendent of the Identity and Status Bureau of the PPA.

IT and startup workers are excluded from the quota, as is family and study migration.

EU citizens and their family members, citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, and applicants for international protection are also not included in the quota.

For persons whose applications do not fall within the immigration quota, but whose basis of stay is coming to an end, and they cannot book an appointment to file an application, please contact the PPA.

