Snowfall to continue in Estonia Saturday, colder temperatures due next week

More snowfall is expected for the weekend particularly in coastal areas, though the lowest temperatures – down to as low as minus 15 degrees – will be found in the interior at nighttime.

Friday night into the small hours of Saturday saw such conditions, with the lowest temperatures in the East, and a difference of 11 degrees between these and the mildest values, on Hiiumaa, where it was -3 degrees.

While wind speeds were moderate, there was plenty of snowfall on the North coast, over the islands and in the East.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, December 2, 2023. Source: ERR

Saturday morning is barely different; down to -12 degrees in the Northeast, though only -3 degrees in Tallinn, the mildest temperatures for the morning. The snowfall will continue, and cloud cover remains, thinning slightly in the South and Center.

Some fog was also seen early morning.

The daytime will "warm" up to -8 to -6C in the East, and -5 to -2C in the South and West. Again, only a negligible breeze, although the snow fall will remain in a band around the coast. Skies will clear slightly in places.

Daytime weather map for Saturday, December 2, 2023. Source: ERR

On Sunday, the weak low pressure area responsibly for the current conditions will remain over the Baltic countries. Some snowfall in coastal and western areas may be seen.

Temperatures into the new week will get even colder, on average -11 degrees during the day on Tuesday, though mid-week the mercury is set to rise a few degrees.

Snowfall will remain through to Wednesday.

Four-day weather prognosis for December 3-6, 2023. Source: ERR

A slightly milder air mass may reach Estonia in the middle of the week.

