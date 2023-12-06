Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

A large area of high pressure over the region spells continued cold weather Wednesday, though a low pressure zone to the Southwest will bring some snowfall in the westernmost parts of Estonia.

The cold temperatures will get colder still as we approach the weekend, though Sunday is forecast to see milder conditions.

After nighttime temperatures as low as -18 degrees celsius in Eastern Estonia, and snowfall nationwide, the morning dawns equally cold, though with steep temperature gradient between the Eastern half of the country (-16 degrees to -13 degrees) and the Western (-9 to -8 degrees, and as "mild" as -4 to -3 degrees on the islands).

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Source: ERR

The East is also clearly, particularly in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, where the sun will be shining once it's risen (which happens around 9.00 a.m. at this time of year).

The only snowfall in the morning will be seen in the Northwest.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, southeasterly breezes will pick up slightly, particularly on the coasts, bringing a little more cloud cover to those places which had been clear, though the sun will peep through at times nationwide.

Snowfall remains confined to the Northwest, though it will spread along the North coast as far as the Tallinn area. Again, it is set to be considerably colder in the East (-12 degrees to -10 degrees) than in the Center and around Tallinn (-7 to -6 degrees) or the West, Southwest and islands (-3 to -1 degree).

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Thursday, December 7 to Sunday, December 10, 2023. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, average temperatures will be up and down somewhat though well below zero at all times. It is forecast to be as low as -10 degrees (average) on Friday, and down to -15 degrees overnight Friday to Saturday, but Sunday will bring milder temperatures.

On the other hand, snowfall will be scant until Sunday itself.

