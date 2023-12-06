Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

News
Wintry conditions in Estonia.
Wintry conditions in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

A large area of high pressure over the region spells continued cold weather Wednesday, though a low pressure zone to the Southwest will bring some snowfall in the westernmost parts of Estonia.

The cold temperatures will get colder still as we approach the weekend, though Sunday is forecast to see milder conditions.

After nighttime temperatures as low as -18 degrees celsius in Eastern Estonia, and snowfall nationwide, the morning dawns equally cold, though with steep temperature gradient between the Eastern half of the country (-16 degrees to -13 degrees) and the Western (-9 to -8 degrees, and as "mild" as -4 to -3 degrees on the islands).

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Source: ERR

The East is also clearly, particularly in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, where the sun will be shining once it's risen (which happens around 9.00 a.m. at this time of year).

The only snowfall in the morning will be seen in the Northwest.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, southeasterly breezes will pick up slightly, particularly on the coasts, bringing a little more cloud cover to those places which had been clear, though the sun will peep through at times nationwide.

Snowfall remains confined to the Northwest, though it will spread along the North coast as far as the Tallinn area. Again, it is set to be considerably colder in the East (-12 degrees to -10 degrees) than in the Center and around Tallinn (-7 to -6 degrees) or the West, Southwest and islands (-3 to -1 degree).

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Thursday, December 7 to Sunday, December 10, 2023. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, average temperatures will be up and down somewhat though well below zero at all times. It is forecast to be as low as -10 degrees (average) on Friday, and down to -15 degrees overnight Friday to Saturday, but Sunday will bring milder temperatures.

On the other hand, snowfall will be scant until Sunday itself.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Siret Tuula.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Ralf Tribuntsov sets three Estonian records on day one of Euro swimming championships

10:24

Airbus A320 first maintenance job for Magnetic MRO Pärnu Airport new hangar

09:58

Estonian, Latvian MPs in Washington to muster continuing Ukraine support

09:12

Statistics: Job vacancies in Estonia down 8.7 percent in Q3 2023

08:31

Enefit Green builds 3MW solar panel park on mining spoil heap

08:25

Many households in Southeastern Estonia without power for over a week

08:00

Party ratings: Isamaa support stays at 27 percent

07:35

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

05.12

European Commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

05.12

Estonia's eastern border to be completed by the end of 2025

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

04.12

Estonian retailers restart milk price 'war'

05.12

European Commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: