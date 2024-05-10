Court finds Allan Hantsom guilty of spying against Estonia

Harju County Court.
Harju County Court. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
The Harju County Court found guilty Allan Hantsom, a Koos party member, guilty of anti-Estonian espionage.

Viivika Siplane, a court spokeswoman, told rus.err.ee that "it is not possible to disclose further facts because no public hearing has taken place."

However, rumors about Hantsom receiving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence are circulating on social media, citing a phone call between him and his mother.

The defense police arrested Hantsom on December 7 of last year, and he has been in custody ever since. They suspected him of engaging in intelligence activities against Estonia and providing support to them.

Hantsom was one of the founders of the NGO Dobrosvet, which delivered humanitarian aid to Donbass in 2015. He was one of the organizers of the Immortals March. In 2017, he joined the Estonian United Left Party, which he left in 2022.

A year later, in May 2023, he joined the ranks of Koos.

According to Oleg Ivanov, one of the leaders of the Koos party who is currently in Russia, Hantsom was planning to move to Russia shortly before his arrest.

--

Editor: Viktor Solts, Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Source: rus.err.ee

