The ISS detained Koos party member Allan Hantsom on Thursday on suspicion that he was conducting espionage against Estonia.

The Prosecutor's Office told ERR's Russian-language portal that 46-year-old Hantsom was detained on Thursday and charged with suspected espionage against Estonia.

The prosecutor's office added that this was a preliminary suspicion, which could change during the investigation.

Hantsom is currently in custody as a suspect. Investigators are conducting preliminary proceedings.

Hantsom was one of the founders of the NGO Dobrosvet, which delivered humanitarian aid to Donbass in 2015. He was one of the organizers of the March of the Immortals. In 2017, he joined the Estonian United Left Party, which he left in 2022.

A year later, in May 2023, he joined the ranks of the Koos party.

Hantsom, according to Oleg Ivanov, a Koos party leader currently living in Russia, had intentions of relocating to the Russian Federation within the next few days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!