Mayor Katri Raik: I'm not leaving politics or Narva

Saturday is likely to see the vote of no confidence against Narva mayor Katri Raik (SDE) succeed. Raik already has a new job in Narva, but she intends to return to city administration as soon as possible.

Do you regret being elected Narva's mayor?

No, absolutely not. It has been an incredible experience; I've had, so to speak, a double experience: immediately before the election, the election itself, and then nearly two years following the election. I am glad to see the conclusion of such a visible public activity, which has lasted since the end of 2018 for a total of five years: a minister, then a member of parliament and lastly the mayor of Narva. I am really enjoying this slightly unconventional lifestyle, but I will need to take a step back now and then move forward again. I am not giving up on politics or Narva. This much is evident.

What new job are you looking forward to?

Even though I have not signed a contract, I can say I have found a job in the public sector in Narva. And I am happy to have found this position; it has given me a great deal of confidence. I honestly did not want to wind up in the unemployment fund and I do not believe now is the time to relax. This is still an excellent moment to be politically active in Narva. There are many worries and anxieties circulating about what will happen next in Narva, but in order to prevent it, we have to monitor the situation and look the new administration in the eye. In this sense, my desire to remain in Narva is genuine, and I can say that if I had not found a position in Narva, I would have had to think moving elsewhere, but Narva would be in the background.

Is your new job related to the education sector?

Indeed, indeed! However, I cannot elaborate at the moment.

What changes have you brought about to Narva's political and social life?

After the tank incident, a wise man told me that a white man also thought he was changing Africa, but Africa changed him. Certainly, it is more challenging to articulate what I have brought to Narva than how Narva changed me. There are brighter-colored outfits in my wardrobe and my fingernails are now a vibrant shade of red, but Narva has also taught me to understand things with my heart, as there are times when my mind does not grasp it. Narva has made me a much more tolerant person. I have always been amazed and captivated by the people in Narva, by their ability to appreciate life despite having very little money. I think we have opened up Narva to Estonians and to many other people as well. We contributed to the development of tourism, welcomed guests and communicated regularly with foreign nations.

I have always been very passionate about the issue of jobs; if there are still no jobs, then there is no purpose in having a city because Narva's population is rapidly declining—700 to 900 people per year, half of whom are going to the cemetery.

So many people are leaving Narva. Now, thanks to the Just Transition, new jobs are being created and I would like to be there when they finally materialize, because at the moment they're still in their initial development. Also, I think that we have managed to create a lot of important documents for the city: the development strategy, the master plan, which is in the process of being adopted, and a number of other strategic documents. What's more, I have educated my colleagues and pushed them to communicate a lot with the people.

What people can actually see are the big projects that have been completed in the city: the roads, the two state high schools, one is finished, the other will be finished soon. These are state projects, but the city has done its part as well. The Narva City Hall is ready, the first brand-new kindergarten will be opening this winter and the central city school will be ready next fall.

The old town of Narva has become a beautiful urban space as the Soviet-era buildings have been demolished and are still in the process of being demolished. The first residential building will be built on their place. I could go on. This dismissal was unexpected for me. I was not prepared for it in any way; I have a work to do until the last minute, until tomorrow evening. A lot of work was done during last summer as there were no council meetings in the summer; as the councilors were on vacation, it was much quieter to get things done.

The politics of Narva, the local administration, seems a bit different when you look at it from here in Tallinn; it seems that maybe things are not quite as they should be under the rule of law. How can we make sure that political analysts here in Tallinn do not use a word like corrupt power culture to describe the governance of Narva?

It has to be proven that this is not the case, doesn't it? And it takes time, too; things cannot be changed with a snap of the finger. I have lived in the world for so long and I understand very well that rapid change isn't possible. You have to get a lot of people on board with the change—at least two-thirds of those affected by the change—before you can change something or make a difference. Two of Narva's gray cardinals have been in jail, right? So it's a good start there are no more gray cardinals.

That things are being done honestly and openly through the appropriate committees, that's important. It will take time, but once again the reality is that Narva is on the right track.

In Narva, two things were very important: if you are on the council, your job is essentially protected, whether you meet the qualifications or not. If you're a principal...

...who does not meet the language requirements...

Yes, as expressed at the Center Party congress, you do not quit your job, regardless of your proficiency in Estonian, your level of education, or the fact that you are not the best candidate in the competition. So regardless of the position, it must be preserved, and it is the mayor's responsibility to do so. The bickering for municipal government seats is another factor. These are two challenging issues to solve.

It can only be done after the new elections, so that the committees of the city authorities, Narva Hospital, and Narva Water include at least some specialists. People are so used to receiving these bonuses: you get about €300-400 each month in your bank account for one appointment, and then an extra €500 from the council, so a total of at least €800 to €1000 in your bank per month. It's not a small amount, especially in Narva, where the average salary is €1,200. So when this council fee is taken away, my God, what an outcry! And it is in no way surprising that people do not attend council meetings and councils do not take decisions in this situation.

This could be changed after the next elections; it is simply not possible now under the current circumstances. As far as the employment contracts of school principals are concerned, it is the most serious problem: in the situation of transition to Estonian language instruction in schools that have been teaching in Russian, if the principals of educational institutions do not meet the requirements themselves, we certainly cannot demand the same of the teachers. It is always the principals first, followed by the people who work with them.

Is Narva now the only municipality with such problems? I do not think so. I don't have much experience with other municipalities, but even the leaders of quite small municipalities tell me that this kind of trading of posts goes on elsewhere. Narva has stood out simply because of the trials, but it is worth taking a closer look at other places.

Who are the ones pulling the strings in Narva politics today? Who will remain when you leave?

So now there will be two big groups and then some people who don't know where they belong. Aleksei Jevgrafov and Jana Kondrašova are the chairs respectively, but I anticipate taking over soon the latter soon. So it is up to Aleksei Jevgrafov and me to draw these lines of force. But what happened in Narva cannot be reduced to a conflict between Aleksei and me because it is in fact a conflict of values.

Street names: what's the story now? This topic should just be closed.

Basically, Aleksei's vision is that Narva is a small, isolated place where people do things according to their own rules. I tried to show that Narva is a city where both the European Union and Estonia begins, where the sun rises first.

Narva has had its good times, and this has always been due to its very favorable and very interesting geographical location. Even now, when a magnet factory is being built in Narva, it is because the production of earth metals is in Sillamäe, because there is electricity here, because there is transportation links here. Nothing will change the location of Narva, but the people of Narva need hope, a ray of light at the end of the tunnel, and the realization that it cannot be the lights of an incoming train, but that it really is something better. The people of Narva need hope, and this is the hope I have tried to give them.

Is there anything in Narva's politics that the police should look at more closely?

I do and will continue to communicate with my former colleagues from the defense police. Otherwise, we cannot get rid of the difficult stories if we do not draw attention to them. Estonia is a state based on the rule of law. There are a lot of things where you know they are wrong, so you try to prove them.

As mayor, how many compromises did you have to make in the name of power that you did not want to make in your heart?

A few months ago, I thought that if you spend a long time with wolves, you'll start howling too, and that your inner compass could start to waver. Some things don't seem so awful anymore, as in, well, we need to find a job for that one person.

I stopped at the right moment. I did not do it, but I was rather surprised that I even came up with that idea. When you're in the minority with your values, you... It's a little embarrassing to speak about, but if I would not talk about it, it would be also bad.

Sometimes I leave something important unsaid. Before the war, on May 9, I went to lay flowers at the tank monument, like the people of Narva, because I wanted to be with my people and show solidarity with them. I said that I laid the flowers there for the end of the Second World War, for the end of fascism. But I didn't mention the other side of the coin - that for us the second horror began, the Soviet occupation.

Looking back, I realize I should have said that. I definitely learned in those two years to say things more clearly, to stand up to people, and to just say things straight out. I learned to walk a narrow path, one foot at a time, slowly but steadily. I think it has made me much stronger a person and a politician.

Did you feel the state's support as mayor of Narva?

I can't say that the state has done nothing; that would be grossly incorrect.

Let's just consider the fact that the cost of building our school in the city center is €23 million, of which €15 million has come from the Estonian government. In our road project, essentially half of the money comes from the state. For the hospital in Narva, we are in the final stages of getting the money for reconstruction and construction. So for the most part I have had very, very good cooperation with the ministers and officials. Of course, coming directly from the Riigikogu, it was much easier for me to call the people I had been with, whether in coalition or opposition, on different sides, because I just knew all the people. Narva certainly needs a mayor who can knock on different doors in Tallinn, and I have seen many ministry officials who have never said no to help. I was consulted by national authorities as well as by other municipalities.

