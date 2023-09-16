Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik

Narva City Council votes on the dismissal of Mayor Katri Raik.
Narva City Council decided to vote no confidence in Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) at an extraordinary session on Saturday.

In a nominal vote, 19 of the 31 council members supported the motion of no confidence; four members were not present.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), the leader of the Narva faction that was formed last Monday, initiated the motion against the mayor, citing Raik's failure to establish meaningful cooperation between the city administration and the city council, as well as the mayor's incompetence in several areas.

"Unfortunately, Katri Raik has failed to coordinate effective cooperation between the city's legislative and executive branches. The city administration often provides documents to the city council very late. Moreover, there have been numerous instances in which city council committees have been forced to send back drafts for review, or in which the city administration has recalled them, thereby acknowledging the unsatisfactory nature of its own work. We have reached a situation of total chaos in the functioning of the city administration," the Center Party press service said in a statement sent immediately after the vote.

According to Jevgrafov, the unprofessional behavior of the mayor and her team has delayed the implementation of important for the city projects. "This has increased both the cost of construction and the city's debt, which has increased by 1,7 times in three years. The loan is being repaid with taxpayer funds, so the citizens of Narva are paying for the mayor's oversights," he went on to say.

Jevgrafov pointed out the need to change the working practices and methods in the city administration.

The new mayor will be chosen soon. A member of the current city administration, Jelena Golubeva, was designated acting mayor pending the election of a new mayor.

In a speech before the vote, Raik listed the positive changes in the city, but also acknowledged that she has faced several betrayals in her work. However, she said that it has made her a stronger person and politician. She also expressed hope that following the change in leadership, Narva would not turn its back on the rest of Estonia.

A motion of no confidence in Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) was initiated at a Narva City Council meeting last Monday. The petition was signed by 18 members of the newly formed Narva faction, which includes members of the Center Party faction and the former Narva Heaks faction, which is also a faction within Center.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

