Katri Raik to be University of Tartu's new Ida-Viru County representative

Starting Wednesday, September 27, Katri Raik will be the University of Tartu's representative in Ida-Viru County. Raik, who was recently dismissed as Mayor of Narva following a vote of no confidence, has also previously served as director of the University of Tartu's Narva College.

As the university's representative in Ida-Viru County, Raik's main tasks will be to develop the university's activities in the region as well as promote cooperation with local entrepreneurs.

According to a university press release, the representative's task is to prepare a strategy and action plan, which ensures that the university's services and collaborative projects reach the businesses and organizations of Ida-Viru County. Narva College and other university units with the capacity to initiate and implement projects will be involved in planning the activities.

According to Katri Raik, the development of the Ida-Viru region is important for the whole of Estonia. "It is Estonia's first industrial region and will remain so in the future. In connection with the just transition, now is the unique time when it has become clear what the future holds for this region. The University of Tartu can make a special contribution to the development of Ida-Viru County and Narva. I will give my best to implement the university's that [also]serves society," Raik said.

The representative in Ida-Viru County is a member of the University of Tartu Rector's Office and her work is organized by the vice rector for development. Katri Raik's workplace will be at the University of Tartu's Narva College.

