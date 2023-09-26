Katri Raik to be University of Tartu's new Ida-Viru County representative

News
Katri Raik.
Katri Raik. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

Starting Wednesday, September 27, Katri Raik will be the University of Tartu's representative in Ida-Viru County. Raik, who was recently dismissed as Mayor of Narva following a vote of no confidence, has also previously served as director of the University of Tartu's Narva College.

As the university's representative in Ida-Viru County, Raik's main tasks will be to develop the university's activities in the region as well as promote cooperation with local entrepreneurs.

According to a university press release, the representative's task is to prepare a strategy and action plan, which ensures that the university's services and collaborative projects reach the businesses and organizations of Ida-Viru County. Narva College and other university units with the capacity to initiate and implement projects will be involved in planning the activities.

According to Katri Raik, the development of the Ida-Viru region is important for the whole of Estonia. "It is Estonia's first industrial region and will remain so in the future. In connection with the just transition, now is the unique time when it has become clear what the future holds for this region. The University of Tartu can make a special contribution to the development of Ida-Viru County and Narva. I will give my best to implement the university's that [also]serves society," Raik said.

The representative in Ida-Viru County is a member of the University of Tartu Rector's Office and her work is organized by the vice rector for development. Katri Raik's workplace will be at the University of Tartu's Narva College.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Executive: Climate law legislative intent document too vague

15:09

Average speed pilot project to launch on 4 Estonian highways

14:50

Riigikogu Speaker: MPs' allowances could be reduced and admin cut out

14:16

Ben Hodges: Russia's only hope in Ukraine is a Trump presidency

13:58

Government passes next year's budget

13:42

Kaja Kallas to BBC: Of course I have thought about stepping down

13:10

Estonian government wants to make e-invoices mandatory for all businesses

12:30

ICDS chief: It is a miracle Russia has not achieved air superiority

11:54

Top court on public servants' wage cut: MPs placed in a favorable position

11:17

Katri Raik to be University of Tartu's new Ida-Viru County representative

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.09

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

25.09

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

25.09

Interview: Estonia has overlooked a generation of young Russians

25.09

EKRE member fined for hanging Estonian SSR flag in Tallinn's Old Town

25.09

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

25.09

Study: Most city ticks in Estonia carry dangerous pathogens

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: