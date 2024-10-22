X!

Eesti 200 chair sees Terras as potential top candidate in Tallinn elections

News
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas and Hendrik Terras.
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas and Hendrik Terras. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti 200 and Minister of Research and Education Kristina Kallas has floated MP Hendrik Terras as the party's possible top candidate and its mayoral candidate in Tallinn in next year's local government elections.

"Hendrik Terras is one of the options for who could also be [our] candidate for mayor," Kallas said.

At the same time, she mentioned that Liisa Pakosta, for example, would also be a capable candidate.

The party chair likewise wouldn't rule out Marek Reinaas either, who ran as Eesti 200's mayoral candidate in Tallinn in the previous elections. However, she was doubtful of whether Reinaas himself would want to run as mayoral candidate again this time.

Kallas emphasized the importance of involving new people as well.

"I'm not ruling out anyone at all at the moment," she said.

It's customary for party chairs to run for election in the largest local government, meaning Tallinn. Kallas, however, confirmed that she would run in Tartu instead, as she had in the previous local elections in 2021 – when she was likewise chair of Eesti 200.

"I'll be running in Tartu," she said. "Tartu is one of our strongest regions, and there haven't been any major changes there either. We'll definitely have one of our strongest [candidate] lists there. The list will also be longer, as we have a large number of young people."

Kristina Kallas stated that Eesti 200's goal is to field candidate lists in 79 municipalities and to involve as many new names as possible.

"Work is already underway on the lists," she said, adding that confirming these lists will be up to the party's local chapters or general assemblies.

She noted that the party's main top candidates will likely be confirmed by the end of May or early June next year.

Estonia's next local government elections will be held on October 19, 2025.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

