X!

Riigikogu committee green lights defense readiness report

News
Riigikogu National Defense Committee. Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) at the head of the table.
Riigikogu National Defense Committee. Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) at the head of the table. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu's National Defense Committee unanimously decided at its Thursday session to commission a study on Estonia's readiness to prevent and counter security threats in the worsening security situation.

The study will be drawn up by committee member Meelis Kiili (Reform), a former Estonian Defense Forces general, and is due in spring 2025.

The report will review legislation and policies shaping national security, assess their effectiveness in the current security situation, and identify critical issues related to broad-based national defense and the state's readiness, Kiili said.

Committee Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) said the foundations of Estonia's security policy will be updated in 2025, and the committee must contribute by making recommendations. This is the aim of the report.

The update is essential given the rapidly changing security environment, he added.

Committees may prepare reports on their area of oversight and can then suggest that the Riigikogu discuss the findings as a matter of national importance at a full session.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:23

Estonian National Male Choir to celebrate 80th with Tormis-inspired concert

14:49

Riigikogu committee green lights defense readiness report

14:25

BC Kalev/Cramo lose FIBA group game away in Hungary

14:15

SDE chairman: Both coalition choices in Narva are 'very bad'

14:05

Selver x TalTech starts CEV Cup knockout rounds with a first leg loss

13:24

Businessman and finance minister fail to reach agreement in court

13:01

Erik Gamzejev: Budget cuts hitting the periphery rather than the capital

12:33

Audit office: Struggling Auvere power plant needs €10 million more investment

12:28

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

12:15

Estonian PM calls on JEF members to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

13.11

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

13.11

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

13.11

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

13.11

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

13.11

Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo