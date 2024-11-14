Riigikogu committee green lights defense readiness report

The Riigikogu's National Defense Committee unanimously decided at its Thursday session to commission a study on Estonia's readiness to prevent and counter security threats in the worsening security situation.

The study will be drawn up by committee member Meelis Kiili (Reform), a former Estonian Defense Forces general, and is due in spring 2025.

The report will review legislation and policies shaping national security, assess their effectiveness in the current security situation, and identify critical issues related to broad-based national defense and the state's readiness, Kiili said.

Committee Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) said the foundations of Estonia's security policy will be updated in 2025, and the committee must contribute by making recommendations. This is the aim of the report.

The update is essential given the rapidly changing security environment, he added.

Committees may prepare reports on their area of oversight and can then suggest that the Riigikogu discuss the findings as a matter of national importance at a full session.

