PPA finds briefly missing Tartu kindergartners safe and well

Three children who left their Tartu kindergarten unaccompanied Monday lunchtime have been found within an hour of being reported missing, and are now safe, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

At around 1 p.m. today, emergency services were informed that the three children, ages 5 to 7, had left their kindergarten on F. R. Kreutzwaldi, a major thoroughfare in the western side of Tartu, unsupervised and without anyone noticing,

The PPA issued a public appeal for help in locating the trio and included a description of what they were wearing when last seen, where this was known.

As of 1.45 p.m. the children had been safely found, the PPA reported.

They had made it on foot to the home of one of the three children, located on Eha street, the PPA reported.

--

