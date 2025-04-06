Community gardens growing in popularity among Tartu residents

The last plots in Tartu's Veeriku community garden were distributed to green-fingered enthusiasts this weekend and more are planned elsewhere in the city.

The City of Tartu's master plan allocated the previously unused plots of land as community gardens for Veeriku residents. The spaces can be rented from the Veeriku Association for €360 per year.

The last free plots were handed out on Saturday and many people have shown interest in growing their own herbs and vegetables.

The community garden now brings together around 100 gardening enthusiasts.

"In the long term, this should not only be for gardening enthusiasts. We actually have space here to create a cozy gathering spot for the neighborhood," said Kaisa Jõgeva, head of the Veeriku Association.

Tartu city government urban planner Indrek Ranniku said the space has been designated for long-term use.

"It's not like the city will come in three years and say, 'You have to leave, we are building a road or new buildings here.' This land has been set aside for this purpose, and that is how it will remain in the foreseeable future," he said.

In addition to Veeriku, the community gardens will also be set up in Ihaste, Jaamamõisa, and on Timuti tänav.

There are still a few available gardening plots left in Ihaste.

"When we talk about urban gardening, it really does improve quality of life, you can engage in gardening as a hobby without needing to get in a car and drive 20 kilometers out of town just to water your tomatoes. Let's just say it's a kind of success story," said Ranniku.

