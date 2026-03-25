Expert: Estonians are a nation of gardeners

From rural plots to suburban backyards and city balconies and windowsills, Estonians have a deep-rooted love of growing things, gardener Ingrid Sembach-Hõbemägi says.

Sembach-Hõbemägi, a gardener and landscape architect, said Estonia fits into a broader global trend toward urban gardening, bucking the notion that living in the city means having to hang up your gardening gloves.

"Balcony gardening, rooftop gardening, community gardening," she said, listing examples of increasingly popular forms of urban gardening that don't demand much space.

"Estonians are a nation of gardeners," Sembach-Hõbemägi added, noting that despite the convenience of store-bought foods, a growing number of enthusiasts are already getting more knowledgeable about plant care.

"Composting is what keeps soil healthy," she said, stressing that soil health is key.

Ingrid Sembach-Hõbemägi talks hobby gardening on ETV's "Hommik Anuga." Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

However, she dismissed strict schedules for planting.

"I don't follow a planting calendar; I think they're total nonsense," Sembach-Hõbemägi said. "Back in the old day, Estonians relied more on observing the weather."

For beginners, she recommends starting small on your windowsill, which requires minimal cost and effort.

Reusing simple containers like grape, tomato and strawberry cartons and a small amount of soil, you can sprout seeds in about a week that can be used in meals or smoothies.

"Then you sow more [seeds] and pick them again a week after that," she said.

Gardening, Sembach-Hõbemägi noted, always comes with a degree of uncertainty, "but that's life."

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