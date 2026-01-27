First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

X!

The B2 course Keelelend is now live.
The first three chapters of the new free B2 Estonian e-learning course have been released online, with more scheduled for the coming months.

The independent learning course follows on from Keelekliik (0-A2) and Keeletee (B1) and is aimed at language students and enthusiasts. On Monday, it said the next stage, Keelelend, is starting to appear online.

What sets Keelelend apart from the previous iterations is that it no longer includes teacher support and the only language of instruction is Estonian, the Ministry of Education and Research said. 

Andero Adamson, head of the language policy department, said the new e-course is eagerly awaited.

"Keelelend expands the opportunities for learning Estonian. E-learning courses are suitable for those who wish to study independently, but also for those attending in-person classes," Adamson said.

The course has 15 chapters in total. Two more will be put online in April and by the end of 2026, half of the syllabus will be completed.

Keeleklikk currently has over 71,000 users, while Keeletee has over 21,000, the ministry said.

All three Estonian e-learning courses were created by Leelo Kingisepp and Marju Ilves.

The projects have been developed with the support of the Ministry of Education and Research and European Union structural funds.

Editor: Helen Wright

