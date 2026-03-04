X!

Tõnismägi State High School should be completed by 2030

Tõnismäe State High School architectural contest winners.
The Ministry of Education plans to begin teaching by 2030 at the latest in the new building of the Tõnismägi State High School in Tallinn, which will be built on Endla tänav next to the National Library.

The school, which currently operates on temporary premises on Tõnismäe tänav, will have its own building, which has been planned since the school was established in 2023.

The ministry told ERR that the detailed spatial plan for the new building has been approved and that an application for a building permit is underway.

The new building will be located at the city center end of Endla tänav, on the plot next to the National Library. This space is currently used as a parking lot and a state-owned building complex that, among other things, houses the Freedom School for Ukrainian children.

Liina Pissarev, ministry spokesperson, said the existing buildings will be demolished and the Freedom School will be relocated.

Construction of the new building will begin by 2028 at the latest. "We want to begin classes in the new building by 2030 at the latest; a more detailed action plan is still being prepared," Pissarev said.

Until the new building is completed, the school will continue operating at its current location.

The school will be built according to the concept design "Stack" by Arhitekt11/Lunden Architecture, which won the architectural competition.

There are plans to wind down the Freedom School's activities as Ukrainian children transition into other schools in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Tõnismägi State High School should be completed by 2030

