Estonia eyes former Tartu movie theater site for military academy expansion

A former movie theater in Central Tartu could make way for a new building as the state seeks more space for the Estonian Military Academy and Baltic Defense College.

The number of cadets admitted to the Estonian Military Academy has risen significantly in recent years, with enrollment capacity across its land, air and naval warfare basic courses more than doubling to 200 since 2021.

The increase has left the academy short on classroom space.

Academy Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Rainek Kuura said the current facilities' main auditorium is in high demand, serving several courses while also being shared with others outside the academy.

"We also share these facilities with the Baltic Defense College and an Estonian Defense League (EDL) district, which also need larger spaces," he noted.

The academy has other classrooms that seat up to 70 people, but their narrow layout makes them unsuitable for larger classes.

The state now plans to buy the former Ekraan movie theater next door and replace it with a new building for both the military academy and the defense college.

The former movie theater building belongs to Estiko Group, which has agreed to sell the property to the state for about €2.9 million.

Staying put would cost less

The academy had also considered moving its teaching facilities across town to Raadi, but an analysis by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) found that staying put downtown would actually be cheaper.

A new teaching complex in Raadi would cost 30 to 40 percent more than renovating existing facilities and adding the space the academy needs, said Steven Linkov, western portfolio manager at the ECDI's Infrastructure Department.

The latest plans call for demolishing the former movie theater and replacing it with a teaching facility of up to five stories and nearly 6,000 square meters.

It would include classrooms and potentially another auditorium that Linkov said could be used by both the Estonian Military Academy and Baltic Defense College.

An architectural competition will determine the final design, with the facility slated to open no earlier than 2032.

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