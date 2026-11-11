Käsmu Maritime Museum takes state to court over real estate transfer

The future of the privately run Käsmu Maritime Museum is uncertain after the state transferred its property to the Estonian Maritime Museum, prompting legal action amid a long-running dispute over land and harbor development.

Until the beginning of November, the privately owned Käsmu Maritime Museum leased its property from the Ministry of Culture. The ministry has now transferred the property, along with the museum's two-year lease, to the Estonian Maritime Museum.

Although the ministry maintains that the decision was made solely in the interests of the Käsmu Maritime Museum, the museum's founder and longtime director, Aarne Vaik, believes the property transfer threatens both his museum's survival and the interests of some members of the local community.

Vaik said he intends to challenge the transfer in court because officials carried it out without informing the museum.

"This was done behind our backs. It came as a surprise to us. Things were done differently from what we had been told. But we've hired a lawyer and are taking the matter to court," Vaik said, adding that the museum had instead applied to the ministry for building rights to the property.

"Since we were the only ones still leasing property from the Ministry of Culture, they needed to transfer it elsewhere. They could have granted us building rights instead. We were told that wasn't possible, but that we could now apply for building rights from the Estonian Maritime Museum," Vaik said.

"There are certain interests at play here and the minister also said that state interests are on the other side. Our museum's interests versus state interests. The question is, what exactly are these state interests?" Vaik said.

Vaik has not been told what those state interests entail but expressed hope that the matter would be clarified in court.

Vaik also opposes merging the Käsmu museum's exhibitions with those of the maritime museum in Tallinn.

"We're a private museum. We want to remain independent. We don't need to merge with anyone," he said.

Vaik fears that the Käsmu Maritime Museum will be left without a home when its lease expires in April 2029.

"Our lease is valid for another two years and we've been given the impression that it won't be renewed after that," he said.

"This museum must survive. It's far too valuable to lose. Visitors from Estonia and across Europe appreciate what we do, but there's no specialist at the Ministry of Culture capable of recognizing our value. They call us an art project," Vaik said in defense of his collection, adding that the ministry is interested only in the property.

Vaik has also launched an online petition in support of the museum. As of Tuesday, 643 people had signed it, calling for the Käsmu Maritime Museum to continue operating in Käsmu.

Estonian Maritime Museum: Transfer did not take place behind Käsmu's back

However, Estonian Maritime Museum Director Urmas Dresen rejected Vaik's claims that the transfer had been carried out behind the museum's back.

"The property was not transferred behind their backs, because this has been discussed for a year now. We've been to Käsmu to talk about it at least three times," Dresen explained.

Eili Lepik, deputy secretary general for cultural heritage at the Ministry of Culture, said the property was transferred because the ministry wanted to reduce its administrative burden.

"That's why we spent a long time looking for a solution for what to do with the property and ultimately decided that the best option was to transfer it to the Estonian Maritime Museum," Lepik said.

According to Lepik, transferring the property to the Käsmu Maritime Museum would have been a much more complicated process and potentially more harmful to the museum itself.

"In this case, the state transferred state-owned property to a state institution, which is effectively an extension of the state. We couldn't have simply transferred it to the Käsmu Maritime Museum, which is entirely privately run. The property would have had to be put up for sale and the Käsmu Maritime Museum would then have had to hope it could afford to buy it at auction," Lepik explained.

Dresen said no one intends to take over or alter the Käsmu museum's exhibitions or private collections.

"Neither the Käsmu Maritime Museum nor Aarne Vaik's collections were transferred to us. We're not changing anything there. The exhibition will remain exactly as Vaik created it. We have no intention of absorbing the Käsmu Maritime Museum," Dresen emphasized.

However, Vaik said he had already received proposals to make changes to the museum.

"We find this incomprehensible," he said.

Lepik said the property has been transferred to the Estonian Maritime Museum to carry out activities stipulated in its statutes.

"The state believes the property should be used for museum-related activities. The government's decision also includes a condition preventing the Estonian Maritime Museum from selling the property. If the maritime museum no longer wishes to carry out its statutory activities there and returns the property to the state, what happens next will depend on a new government decision," Lepik said.

According to Lepik, the situation would then be reassessed.

"We'll look at the circumstances at that point, who is operating there, under what conditions and what the various interests and options are before making a new decision," the official said.

Items collected by Aarne Vaik at the Käsmu Maritime Museum. Source: SCANPIX/Eero Vabamägi/Postimees

Käsmu museum opposes large harbor

According to Vaik, the current dispute did not arise out of nowhere but reflects a property dispute and struggle over land that has been going on in the village for some 20 years.

"The village is divided. People have different views. This circus has been going on here for 20 years," he said.

"The question is who's in charge of this site (the museum property — M. P.). One half of the village wants one thing, the other half wants something else. It's connected to the harbor development," Vaik said.

Eduard Vainu, an entrepreneur and chairman of the Käsmu Village Association, welcomed the transfer of the property to the Estonian Maritime Museum, saying it would give local residents a good opportunity to invest in improving the area.

"There are a number of outbuildings and a shelter there that could certainly be spruced up," Vainu said, adding that communication with the museum had been difficult.

According to Aarne Vaik, some members of the village association have tried to create the impression that the museum opposes the larger development project, namely the harbor construction. Vaik said he has nothing against the harbor itself but considers the planned 50-berth harbor too large.

"We're not enemies of the harbor. We were the ones who started developing it in the first place. The problem is that there isn't enough land here to build a large harbor for 50 boats," Vaik explained.

"Whoever has the land can build a large harbor. They're still trying to get their hands on all the land here," he added.

Vainu, however, pointed to surveys conducted by the municipality showing local support for a larger harbor.

"In 2017, the municipality conducted a village-wide survey and 70 percent supported the harbor, while 30 percent opposed it," Vainu said, acknowledging that the issue has stirred strong emotions.

"There's certainly been a tug-of-war over the harbor. It's an old dispute," he said.

"As a village association, we support the harbor and if we can help with its development, we will. But ultimately, this is primarily a tug-of-war between the harbor developer and the Maritime Museum," he added.

The harbor is being developed by the nonprofit Käsmu Majakasadam, whose leaders, Tiit Pruuli and Heiti Hääl, are also members of the Käsmu Village Association.

The detailed plan for the Käsmu harbor area, which aims to develop the harbor's land and water areas, is currently under consideration by Haljala Municipality.

"A year ago, the municipality held a public consultation and discussion on the detailed plan. As far as I know, things have now reached the point where the municipality should formally adopt the plan, but they've been dragging their feet," Vainu said.

Käsmu camps have met with the Estonian Maritime Museum

Estonian Maritime Museum Director Dresen confirmed that the opposing factions in Käsmu have also approached him, as a representative of the property's new administrator, to defend their interests.

"We've been contacted by the Käsmu Maritime Museum Foundation and the village association. But that's only natural. People write and talk," Dresen said.

Dresen declined to elaborate on the content of those discussions.

"Well, what can I say? When I know something is a bit of a bone of contention, all these approaches may be somewhat biased. So I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to go into the details of what they've said right now," Dresen said.

At the same time, Dresen said that although attempts had been made to influence him, he did not intend to take sides.

"They've certainly had their own ideas, but the Maritime Museum is capable of charting its own course. I don't want to lean toward either side and for now, I'd prefer to stick to the fact that this is a property whose lease has been transferred to the Estonian Maritime Museum," he said.

According to Dresen, what happens to the Käsmu Maritime Museum in two years, when its lease expires, will be a matter for negotiations.

"We'll discuss whether there will be a new lease and how things can continue after April 30, 2029. We want to reach an agreement on this with the Käsmu Maritime Museum by 2028 at the latest. We're now beginning negotiations and hope we can reach a mutual understanding and an agreement, but time will tell. I'm hopeful we can, at least on my part," Dresen said.

A meeting between the two maritime museums is scheduled to take place Thursday in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!