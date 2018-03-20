Supreme Court rejects appeal of Syrian man who set wife on fire

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the ten-year prison sentence handed down in the case of Kovan Mohammed, a Syrian refugee who set his wife on fire in March last year.

The appeal followed a decision of the second-tier Tallinn circuit court in November last year to uphold the sentence handed down by Harju county court to Syrian national Kovan Mohammad, 20.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 7 last year, Mohammad's then 22-year-old wife sustained severe burns in her home. She was taken to the hospital from her Majaka Street apartment in the Lasnamäe district of Tallinn. According to North district senior prosecutor Saskia Kask, the victim's husband, then 19, and their infant child were in the apartment with her when she sustained the burns.

The North District Prosecutor's Office had accused Mohammad of causing serious health damage, which is punishable under the Penal Code by four to twelve years' imprisonment. The Harju county court sentenced him to ten years in prison in September last year.

Mohammad has been in custody since March 10 last year. His family arrived in Estonia from Greece last in June 2016 under the EU migrant relocation plan.