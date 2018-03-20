Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

Eesti Energia began selling energy to Finnish household consumers on Tuesday, becoming the fifth market for Eesti Energia's electricity sales. Eesti Energia's product offer in Finland will concentrate on mobile solutions.

The common energy market of the Nordic countries and Baltic states creates an opportunity for the Estonian company to offer its services in Finland as well, Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter said according to a press release.

"The Finnish electricity market has functioned well for a long time, and it set an example for the opening of the Estonian market as well," Sutter said. "Finland will be one of the first countries in the world, following Estonia, to adopt an information system in which all contracts related to electricity sales and transfers as well as electricity consumption measurement data will be aggregated. This will speed up and simplify processes for all participants in the market and ensure equal opportunities for offering services to customers."

In addition, according to the CEO, Finns are among the most diligent of switchers of their electricity sellers in Europe. "The interest of Finnish electricity customers for new service providers is high, and they are ready to try new and more innovative services," he added.

Eesti Energia, which operates under the brand name Enefit in foreign markets, is focusing in Finland on digital solutions such as a user-friendly homepage and mobile app.

"Our customers in Estonia are already used to handling their electricity matters digitally using mobile devices; we now want to offer these officiant solutions in Finland as well," Sutter said.

According to Enefit Finland CEO Ville Pentti, the company's concept in Finland is to be the phone-based energy seller.

"Our customers can analyze and manage their electricity consumption by using the Enefit mobile app and thus reduce their electricity bills," Pentti said, noting that choosing an electricity package and signing a contract with Enefit is simple both on the company's homepage and on one's phone, and adding that Eesti Energia customers in Estonia that use the company's mobile app have reduced their electricity bills by as much as 15 percent.

Entering the Finnish electricity market is part of the Estonian energy group's strategic goal of growing from a Baltic electricity seller to an energy seller and service provider throughout the entire Baltic Sea region. In addition to its home market, Eesti Energia currently operates as an electricity and gas seller in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and intends to launch energy sales in Sweden in the near future as well.

Eesti Energia AS is an energy group which consists of more than 20 companies and employs more than 5,800 people. It is the largest energy producer in the Baltics, producing electricity from oil shale, wind, hydro, solar, biomass and mixed municipal waste sources.