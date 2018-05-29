news

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Wind Turbines at Paldiski Wind Farm
Wind Turbines at Paldiski Wind Farm Source: Eesti Energia
Business

Estonian state-owned energy company Eesti Energia has concluded an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in renewable energy company Nelja Energia.

The deal is set to cost €289 million, which together with Eesti Energia taking on Nelja Energia's net debt of €204 million (as at year end 2017), makes the entire deal worth nearly half a billion Euros.

The sale is thus the third largest to have taken place in Estonia, second only behind the 2005 takeover of Hansa Bank by Swedbank for a reported €1.7 billion and the 2006 take over of Silja Line ferries by Tallink for €550 billion.

Nelja Energia shares to be transferred to Eesti Energia subsidiary

The Nelja shares are due to be transferred to Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Green, which operates a large part of Eesti Energia's bio energy operations including wind (it operates four windfarms), hydro and solar power plants, three combined heat and power plants in Estonia and Latvia, and municipal waste-produced energy.

In any case the two companies' operations already overlap spatially - the Paldiski wind farm in Northern Estonia for instance has wind turbines belonging both to Eesti Energia and Nelja Energia.

The share transferral is subject to the approval of County Executive Board of Buskerud County Administration in Norway, the ultimate owner of the Vardar Eurus AS copmany, which owns a reported 77% of Nelja shares.

The remaining 23% of the shares are to be acquired by Eesti Energia from a number of Estonian-based minority shareholders.

These include companies belonging to Neja Energia board members Martin Kruus (Solarcom OÜ) and Kalle Kiigske (Atradius OÜ),.

Final terms and conditions of the contract as well as the final price are still to be agreed.

Nelja Energia board chairman Martin Kruus was keen to stress that the sale of Nelja would not disrupt the day to day running of the company, and that the final maturity of the company shares depended on various factors including the competition authority's procedures and could not be stated yet.

''We hope that by the end of the year at the latest we'll have cleared the decks,'' said Kruus.

Eesti Energia's rationale in the takeover

Eesti Energia's long term strategic goal is to grow the share of electricity generated from renewable and alternative sources in its production portfolio to 40%.

Eesti Energia chief Hando Sutter also said that since the Estonian state expects Enefit Green to enter the stock market as a minority shareholder, then all interested parties will have the chance to partake in its growth.

''Regarding the planned first issue of shares, Eesti Energia will provide additional information as soon as the preparatory work has reached the appropriate strategy,'' said Sutter.

Enefit Green managing director Aavo Kärmas added that with the acquisition of Nelja Energia, Enefit Green is set to become the fastest growing producer of renewable energy in the Baltic region.

Kärmas also said that with the acquisition of Nelja Energia, the increased volume of generation would help it to expand and grow in the renewable energy market in those neighbouring countries where the parent company Eesti Energia already has a presence, in other words the three Baltic states, Finland and Poland.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energianelja energiaenefit greeneesti energia acquisition of nelja energia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:55

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

27.05

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

BUSINESS
12:04

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

08:52

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets Updated

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:10

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

16:22

Russian Embassy criticises Mikser's support of MH17 report

15:48

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

14:12

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

13:10

Estonia should claim Gazprom damages says Reform Party leader

12:34

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

12:04

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

11:37

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

09:55

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

08:52

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets Updated

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

28.05

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: