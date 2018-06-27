May electricity production up 30% on year

While consumption remained at the same level at 653 gigawatt-hours, electricity production in Estonia in May grew 30% on year to 713 gigawatt-hours (GWh), transmission system operator Elering announced on Wednesday.

Electricity production from renewable sources fell 4% to 113 GWh. Of the total amount of electric energy generated during May, wind energy made up 27% and electricity generated from biomass and biogas 67%, whereas the amount of wind energy generated fell by 3% and the amount generated from biomass by 10% compared to May 2017.

The commercial import of electricity tripled on year to 300 GWh, while the commercial export of electricity fell by one fifth to 363 GWh. Of imported electricity, 96% arrived via the Estonia-Finland interconnections and 4% from Latvia. Of exports, 95% went to Latvia and 5% to Finland. Net export of electricity by Estonia totaled 63 GWh.

The amount of electric energy generated in Latvia fell 26% and the amount generated in Lithuania was bigger by 38% on year. Consumption in Latvia was on par with May 2017 but up 19% in Lithuania. The Baltic region as a whole ran an electricity deficit of 773 GWh in May.

In the Nordic countries, which include Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, electricity production declined 4% and consumption 3%. Consumption exceeded production by 856 GWh.