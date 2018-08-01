news

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi.
Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi. Source: Elering
Business

Network operator Elering's revenue for the first half-year was €71.4 million, its operating profit amounted to €17.9 million, and its net profit to €7.1 million. Elering runs Estonia's electricity and gas distribution networks.

The company's revenue was €3.7 million higher than in the first half of last year, yet its profit decreased by €2.3 million in the same period in 2018. The reason for the drop is the 7.6% reduction of network fees for electricity in the third quarter of last year. The company's profits were also influenced by the noteworthy increase in the price of loss energy, in turn connected to an electricity spot price hike.

Cash flow from Elering's operating activities was €39.0 million in the first half of 2018. A total of €45 million was invested into fixed assets, €7 million in European Union grant aid received, and €2.3 million came in as congestion income. Cash flow from investments totalled -35.6 million.

At the end of the first half of 2018 the cash flow from financing amounted to €241.4 million, of which €224.3 million came in from bonds issued, €40 million were due to an increase of the company's share capital, €2.9 million were repayments of bank loans, and €20 million in dividends paid.

Elering's cash balance thus increased by €244.7 million to €326.7 million at the end of the first half of the year. The unusually high cash balance was due to the 12 July 2018 maturity date of older Eurobonds issued in 2011 in the amount of €235.4 million, including interest.

Elering's balance sheet volume broke the billion-euro mark for the first time, at €1.1719 million on the last day of June. Equity made up €373.3 million, and liabilities amounted to €798.6 million.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

energygaseleringelectricity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:10

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

13:31

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

12:52

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

11:03

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

10:07

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: