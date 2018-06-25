news

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Baltic leaders and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. March 2018.
Baltic leaders and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. March 2018. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Business

Estonia will likely abandon its demand for two alternating current (AC) connections for the synchronisation of the Baltic countries with the Central European grid, instead complying with Poland, which refuses to establish a second AC link.

The heads of government of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are expected to sign an agreement with a representative of the European Commission on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on 28-29 June on interconnecting the Baltic grid with Central Europe. The four countries have yet to reach a final agreement, however, on how exactly to disconnect the Baltic grid from the Russian-Belarusian BRELL system and connect it with that of Central Europe.

In terms of both security of supply and financial expenses, Estonia considers the best option to be establishing a second AC connection alongside the existing LitPol link between Lithuania and Poland, but Poland finds this option unacceptable. As a result, Estonia is expected to give in to Poland's demands and accept another alternative solution, provided it is equal to that of two LitPol links in terms of security of supply and expenses.

An additionaly study will be carried out that will have to assess the expenses of an alternative solution and the security of supply thereof. An alternative option would suppose the establishment of an undersea direct current (DC) link between Lithuania and Poland along with additional investments in synchronisation compensators, electricity system stabilisers and other stabilisation mechanisms. The study should be completed by the end of summer and is to be confirmed at a Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) meeting to be held in September.

In the event that the alternative solution will not ensure a result equal to the security of supply and rate of expenses wanted by Estonia, the parties should continue talks for finding a suitable option, but in this case, the resynchronisation deadline set for 2025 would come under question.

Taavi Veskimägi, CEO of Estonian transmission system operator Elering, said earlier in June that synchronising the Baltic power systems with Central Europe via two interconnections between Lithuania and Poland is without doubt the best option when it comes to security of supply and the cost alike, and that not agreeing to it will delay the desynchronisation from the power network of Russia.

"We will likely reach desynchronisation by the end of 2025, but the prerequisite for it is that the solution that will now be created is reliable and cost-effective," Veskimägi said. "If it is not reliable, then we believe that it should be postponed until a solution is found that will ensure reliability for us."

He also said that Russia may achieve the capability to operate its electricity network without an interconnection to Kaliningrad via the Baltic countries already this year. "Why we are in a hurry dealing with desynchronisation? It's because our mutual dependence with Russia is about to disappear," he explained. "By the end of this year, when the LNG terminal in Kaliningrad starts working, Russia will be able to supply Kaliningrad without the gas pipeline going through Lithuania."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

european commissionpolandbemipdesynchronisation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08:48

Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year

23.06

Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

23.06

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

22.06

Plaque commemorating SS recipient of Iron Cross to be unveiled in Mustla

22.06

Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

BUSINESS
13:23

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

22.06

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

21.06

Estonian institute: Number of recipients of envelope wages up to 13%

21.06

Estonian government opts to initiate termination of pulp mill spatial plan

21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

20.06

May industrial producer price index up 1.9% on year

Opinion
08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:05

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

16:35

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

15:27

Gallery: Gaudeamus festival brings over 4,000 Baltic performers to Tartu

14:15

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

13:23

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

12:56

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

11:54

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

10:51

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

09:53

National opera attendance exceeds 187,000 during latest season

08:48

Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

24.06

President stresses need for broad defence strategy in Victory Day speech

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

23.06

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year

23.06

Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

23.06

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

23.06

Victory Day Parade live coverage from Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

22.06

Plaque commemorating SS recipient of Iron Cross to be unveiled in Mustla

22.06

Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: