ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Baltics plan to desynchronise from the Soviet-era BRELL system by 2025.
The Baltics plan to desynchronise from the Soviet-era BRELL system by 2025. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Elering, Estonia's state-owned electricity and gas network operator, has signed an agreement to join the synchronous electricity grid of Continental Europe along with Latvia and Lithuania.

According to Elering's CEO, Taavi Veskimägi, the agreement represents the final decision and deal to join the European grid by the end of 2025. It also includes the technical specifications and conditions for the related works to be carried out.

"This closes an important stage on the way to desynchronization from the Russian grid and towards synchronization with the Continental Europe electric grid," Veskimägi said. "Now we are looking at five years of very intense work to meet all the technical requirements to ensure Estonian consumers' security of supply out of the European grid."

The agreement sets out the necessary technical changes as well as the required studies and tests. It also includes all the requirements the Baltic grids will have to meet in order to join up, including measures to be taken to guarantee stability. What is still to be done includes substantial infrastructure investments, e.g. to build an undersea cable between Poland and Lithuania, among other projects.

The agreement enters into force as soon as the network operators of all three Baltic states as well as those of Poland and the Continental Europe grid have all signed it.

In Estonia, works are already underway to build stronger connections towards the south, currently adding a third Estonian-Latvian cross-border line and overhauling two existing ones.

The total cost of the Baltic states' synchronization with the Continental grid is estimated at €1.3-1.5 billion, to which Estonia contributes some €350 million. The first stage of investments was backed up by the European Union to the extent of 75 percent of the total amount. Elering is applying for similar EU support for the next steps as well.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eleringdesynchronizationdesynchronisation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

Opinion
14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

Business
20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
15:54

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

15:26

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

09:48

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

09:21

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

08:29

Poll: Reform, SDE to earn two Estonian seats each in European election

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

23.05

Court leaves Pavel Gammer in custody

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: