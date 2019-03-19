news

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
The Baltics plan to synchronise their electric power grids with Central Europe during the next decade.
The Baltics plan to synchronise their electric power grids with Central Europe during the next decade. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Business

Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering and the European Commission are to sign a financing agreement on Tuesday on raising over €140 million from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in co-financing for the first stage of the synchronisation of the Estonian electric power system with that of Continental Europe.

The first stage of synchronisation investments and the Balticconnector project previously decided upon are unique in that they have been awarded cover for the maximum possible rate of 75% of planned costs, Elering said.

"Over the past seven years, Elering and partners have raised some €560 million in EU funding for strategic energy projects," Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said. "This amount comes in addition to the general package of support allocated to the Estonian state."

The financing agreement will enable Elering to announce in the near future the first design procurement for the overhaul of 330 kilovolt overhead power lines beginning in the Narva area that head toward Latvia near Valga. The first construction procurement is expected to take place next year, with construction to begin in winter 2021.

As part of the project, Elering will reconstruct the Balti Power Plant-Tartu, Tartu-Valmiera and Viru-Tsirguliina 330 kilovolt overhead lines, overhaul control systems and install new voltage stabilisation equipment, including the first synchronous compensator in Estonia. The overhaul will increase throughput capacity between Estonia and Latvia by 700 megawatts.

Elering and its Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts AST and Litgrid are to invest some €430 million in total in the first stage of the synchronisation project, €323 million of which will consist of CEF financing. Estonia's part of the investment is €187 million, and the portion of costs not covered by CEF support will be paid by Elering using money earned through the auctioning of cross-border transmission capacities.

The goal of the Baltic countries is to synchronise their electricity grids with that of Continental Europe by the end of 2025.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissioneleringconnecting europe facilitydesynchronisationsynchronisation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

18.03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

Business
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:04

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

14:59

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

13:49

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

12:41

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

11:24

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

10:22

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

09:12

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

08:53

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on the Estonia we want and ask others to defend

18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: