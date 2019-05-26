ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaliningrad successfully tests independent local electricity grid ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
High voltage power line.
High voltage power line. Source: Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix
News

The Russian enclave of Kaliningrad between Lithuania and Poland has successfully tested full electricity independence, ERR's Estonian-language news reported on Saturday. That the enclave can manage on its own is a condition of desynchronizing the Baltic national grids from the BRELL grid dating back to Soviet times.

The test ran for four days, during which the Russian oblast of Kaliningrad was supplied exclusively by its recently built gas fired power stations. According to Estonian grid operator Elering, there were no problems regulating the frequency of Kaliningrad's local network.

Kaliningrad's capacity to function independently is one of the conditions on the way to synchronizing the Baltic states' grids with the Continental European grid, and leaving the today mainly Russian BRELL network dating back to Soviet times.

The test shows that Russia is expecting the Baltic states to leave the BRELL grid (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) soon. Once they are out, there will be no connection between Kaliningrad and Russia. According to TalTech's Karl Kull, the planned Baltic desynchronization represents the biggest change in the local electricity system in 60 years.

In many ways, Russia has been quicker to adapt to the new situation than the other countries involved in the change, recently completing three new gas fired power stations in the oblast, the supply stability of which has now been tested.

Planned tests in Russia's grid recently forced the other Baltic operators to postpone similar tests of their own.

Elering recently signed an agreement to join the Continental European grid, which means that the planned synchronization with mainland Europe in 2025 is basically a done deal.

According to the operator, this is an important step, as it means that desynchronization from BRELL is no longer just a political matter, but that there is now a technical agreement as well.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiakaliningradbrelldesynchronizationcontinental european grid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Opinion
13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

Business
23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

22.05

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:51

EU election: 34 percent vote by 4 p.m., polls open until 8 p.m. Updated

15:52

Kaliningrad successfully tests independent local electricity grid

13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

25.05

Banks: Lower construction volume to affect GDP growth in 2019

25.05

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

25.05

Reinsalu: Poland plays key role in security of Estonia

25.05

Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: