European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) joined governmental leaders from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in signing the implementation roadmap for the Baltic power grid synchronization with the continental European system on Thursday, further reducing Estonia's links with the Russian grid.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was also a signatory, BNS reports.

Further steps for the implementation of the synchronization will follow the roadmap, government spokespeople said.

"The construction of the infrastructure necessary for synchronization is in full swing, but the highest political support along with a specifically agreed timetable regarding the next steps will give the project even greater certainty," Ratas said Thursday.

"The European Commission's strong support for the project is definitely decisive, and we have already received notable co-financing from the EUfor the realization of the project in the future as a result," he added.

According to Ratas, desynchronization of the power grid from the Russian system and synchronization with Europe is foremost important for ensuring energy security. "We cannot depend on the Russian grid," Ratas added.

Full synchronization between Baltic and continental European grids for the three Baltic States is scheduled for 2025.