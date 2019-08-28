ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Competition Authority rejects bill aiming to change network fee calculation ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
The amended law would make it impossible for the Competition Authority to demand network fee reductions based on Elering's cross-border trade income.
The amended law would make it impossible for the Competition Authority to demand network fee reductions based on Elering's cross-border trade income. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
Economy

Amended legislation currently in the works for the Electricity Market Act calls for a change to how network fees are calculated. The Estonian Competition Authority doesn't think the change is justified, as it will make lowering network fees considerably harder and thus give what is already a monopoly even greater pricing power, while at the same time reducing the amount of the profits state-owned operator Elering allocates for the benefits of individual consumers.

In the currently applied scheme, the network fees are calculated in part based on how much network operator Elering earns on cross-border electricity trade, applying a predictive model that doesn't always correspond to Elering's actual revenue.

The bill to amend the Electricity Market Act wants to change this, and apply the revenue out of the same cross-border trade only once the money is actually in Elering's accounts. According to Rasmus Ruuda, press spokesman of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the use of cross-border capacities is so hard to predict that the resulting revenue can't be treated as sufficiently certain.

"Because of that, it is reasonable that based on this revenue the network fees only decrease once the profits are actually made, for instance through covering investment costs like that, and not before," Ruuda said.

The aim of the amendment, according to Ruuda, is to make the pricing regulation for the operator's network fees more precise.

Competition Authority: Monopolist can't increase earnings without distributing profits

The Estonian Competition Authority disagrees. Elering, as a state-owned monopoly, needs to pass on its increased revenue to consumers—in this case in the form of a reduction of network fees.

"Current legislation makes this possible, but the amendment would get rid of this option," the authority's press spokeswoman, Maarja Uulits, told ERR.

Director General Märt Ots points out that the Estonian Competition Authority doesn't deem the change to be appropriate. Elering is a monopolist, and if the company earns more money, this, however positive as an economic development, needs to be passed on to consumers.

"A monopolist can shape their pricing policy in such a way that they can cover all of their costs, and make justified profits on top of them, but this has to be reasonable," Ots said. "If they get additional revenue, this share would be too high."

Proposed change would torpedo Competition Authority's role

Ots added that if the amendment should enter into force, the authority's role as a regulator of Elering would be defeated. In the current situation, the authority looks at Elering's pricing including the additional revenue, and checks if they have subtracted an appropriate amount from the network fee.

"Once the law enters into force, we can't calculate it like this anymore, and the money remains in the hands of the company," Ots said.

The Competition Authority submitted its assessment on Aug. 21, and is hoping that the ministry will take their findings into account.

Bill remains obscure where reasons for the change are concerned

According to Ots, just why the ministry wants to change the existing law isn't quite clear, and not explained in detail in the bill either. His assumption is that Elering needs the money to build up a financial buffer.

This, on one hand, is understandable, as with the upcoming effort to synchronize the Estonian electricity grid with that of Europe rather than the Russian one will mean plenty of investments that need to be covered.

"On the other, it is the point of view of the Competition Authority that we're still looking at additional revenue, and we certainly think that such additional revenue needs to be distributed to the consumers," Ots said.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eleringdesynchronizationcompetition authority


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
27.08

Reps: Digital development a priority for upcoming school year

27.08

Media prompted prosecutor's office Taltech investigation, not rector

27.08

Elevator to make Fat Margaret first wheelchair-accessible Old Town tower

27.08

Prosecutor's office launches Taltech EU funding criminal investigation

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

Opinion
Business
27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

26.08

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

26.08

Minister: One third of pharmacies already meeting independence requirements

26.08

Price of land plots for private homes increased by 19.3 percent in 2018

25.08

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:12

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

17:32

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

17:04

Kadri Simson offered potential EU commission portfolio in economic area

16:27

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

16:20

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

15:27

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

15:23

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

14:31

Cyanobacteria detected at Pärnu beach, swimming not advised

14:05

Children's well-being study sheds new light on topic in Estonia

12:50

SEB Analyst: wage increases expected, but some companies reaching pay limit

12:28

Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open second round in comeback game

11:49

Competition Authority rejects bill aiming to change network fee calculation

10:35

Swedbank sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

10:14

Kontaveit wins US Open first round game in under an hour

09:50

Average wages increased to over €1,400 per month last quarter

09:27

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

08:49

Former chief justice: President should send more laws back to parliament

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Opinion: On research and timesheets

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: