news

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Elering office in Tallinn.
Elering office in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Estonian state-owned transmission system operator (TSO) Elering earned a net profit of €18.6 million on revenue of €144.8 million in 2018, the company announced on Thursday.

Elering's 2017 net profit, in comparison, totalled €17.1 million.

The main factor contributing to the company's growth in profit was a reduction in financial expenses due to the issue of new bonds with a significantly lower interest rate than before. The company's financial expenses fell from €11.1 million in 2017 to €7.4 million last year.

"Last year, Elering's activities focussed on guaranteeing the long-term security of supply," Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said.

"We launched the construction of the third Estonia-Latvia power connection and the Estonia-Finland gas link, as well as submitted an application for funding for the connection to the Continental Europe synchronous grid, which was approved," he highlighted. "The refinancing of bonds at much lower costs than before has been a major milestone that will ensure the implementation of the aforementioned strategic projects."

Last year, Elering's revenue increased by 9.8% on year to €144.8 million. Although its net profit increased, a 42% increase in the average price of electricity in the past year reduced Elering's operating profit by 6.6% to €31 million.

Elering buys all the electricity needed to cover network losses from the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool.

Last year, Elering invested a total of €125 million. The majority of investments were made in Balticconnector and the new Estonia-Latvia 330 kilovolt power line. Company assets amoutned to €948.4 as of the turn of the year.

Elering's equity totalled €384.8 million and interest-bearing debt obligations stood at €353.7 million at th turn of the year. Elering intends to pay out €29.4 million in dividends to its owner, to which income tax in the amount of €7.35 million will be added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

elering


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:04

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

09:59

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

09:02

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

Business
16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:56

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

11:46

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

11:04

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

09:59

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

09:02

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

20.03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: