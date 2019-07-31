ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Elering is Estonia's TSO.
Elering is Estonia's TSO. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

In the first half of 2019, transmission system operator (TSO) Elering earned an operating income of €85.1 million, an operating profit of €29.9 million and a net profit of €22 million.

A sum of €10.9 million from an arbitration dispute received in the first quarter and increased income from electricity transit had a positive impact on Elering's income and profitability, according to a company press release.

At the same time, as a result of warm weather, consumption of electricity and gas were down, which had an influence on revenue from the transmission of power and gas. Despite this, Elering's operating income in the first half of the year increased by a total of 19 percent.

The TSO's operating expenses in the first half of the year, meanwhile, increased 3.1 percent on year to €55.1 million. The greatest increase — €1.4 million — came in expenses related to energy markets. As the increase in the exchange price of electricity continued at the beginning of the year, expenses for covering network losses increased by 9 percent.

Elering's asset volume at the end of June was €1.02 billion, and non-current assets amounted to €879 million. The volume of non-current assets grew by €94.6 million over the course of the year. At the half-year mark, the company's equity capital stood at €377.5 million and loan volume at €348.4 million.

Elering is an independent and autonomous electricity and gas compound system operator whose main task is to ensure quality energy supply to consumers in Estonia. The company manages, administers and develops national as well as international energy infrastructure. With its operation, Elering ensures the conditions for the functioning of the energy market as well as for economic development.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

energyelering


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

Opinion
14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Business
29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:11

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

15:49

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

09:27

Digest: Domestic policy changes already affecting foreign relations

09:04

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: