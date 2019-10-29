ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Natural gas consumption in Estonia increases by 15 percent on year

Gas pipes (picture is illustrative). Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
Natural gas consumption in Estonia increased by 15 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to September 2019, according to transmission system operator Elering.

Natural gas imports also increased by a similar amount, 16 percent, to 251 Gwh over the same period, according to an Elering press release.

The amount of natural gas entering the country as imports ranged between 5.6 Gwh and 13.7 Gwh daily, and transmission pipeline capacity stood at just over 38 Gwh, a two percent rise.

At the same time, gas transit from Russia to Latvia (i.e. via Estonia) fell by 24 percent, from 4.2 Twh to 3.2 Twh, Elering says.

Gas prices rose slightly, by 0.67 percent between August and September, to €13.43 per Mwh in Estonia.

By comparison, the average price across the Baltics was €12.58 per Mwh in September, a 4.8 percent rise, though it fell by 4.7 percent in Finland over the same period, to €19.45 per Mwh.

State-owned energy firm Eesti Energia held by far the highest market share at 59.4 percent in Septmber. Elektrum Eesti OÜ held the next-highest market share at 11.9 percent, and Scener OÜ had a 9.2 percent market share.

The Estonian-Finnish Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline currently under construction is due to be completed in early 2020, and will serve the joint Finnish-Estonian-Latvian market.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eleringnatural gas consumption in estoniaenergy consumption in estonia


