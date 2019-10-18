Elering to increase gas prices in 2020

Elering, the national system operator, will increase the price of the natural gas transmission network service in Estonia from January 2020.

The new network service price will be 0.06456 € / m3, an icrease from 0.05216 € / m3.

Only the price of Elering's transmission service will change, all other parts of the network service price remaining unchanged.

ERR calculated if in October this year the gas bill for a three-room autonomous gas-fired apartment was €18.62, of which the distribution service for 41 cubic meters was €2.14, the price for natural gas €10.78, the excise duty on natural gas €2.6 and VAT 3.1. distribution service is €2.65 and the total bill would be €19.24, or 62 cents higher.

