Elering to increase gas prices in 2020 ({{commentsTotal}})

Elering, the national system operator, will increase the price of the natural gas transmission network service in Estonia from January 2020.

The new network service price will be 0.06456 € / m3, an icrease from 0.05216 € / m3.

Only the price of Elering's transmission service will change, all other parts of the network service price remaining unchanged.

ERR calculated if in October this year the gas bill for a three-room autonomous gas-fired apartment was €18.62, of which the distribution service for 41 cubic meters was €2.14, the price for natural gas €10.78, the excise duty on natural gas €2.6 and VAT 3.1. distribution service is €2.65 and the total bill would be €19.24, or 62 cents higher.

Editor: Helen Wright

