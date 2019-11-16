Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

Enefit Green, the renewables arm of state-owned Eesti Energia, says it tripled its output year-on-year in October, Baltic News Service reports.

The company generated 97 GWh of electricity in October, three times what it had in October 2018 and enough to supply nearly 32,000 households over one year, Enefit Green says.

The bulk of the output comes from the company's wind farms at 81 GWh, Eesti Energia told BNS, with a little over half of this from its turbines in Estonia, and the remainder generated by turbines it operates in Lithuania.

Enefit Green says it has a total of 20 wind farms, with 165 turbines.

BNS reports that the growth contributes to Eesti Energia's strategic goal of producing 45 percent of its electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023.

Enefit Green also owns and operates power plants in Iru and Paide in Estonia, Valka and Broceni in Latvia, a hydroelectric power plant in Keila-Joa, west of Tallinn, plus 36 solar power plants in Estonia and Poland and a pellet factory in Latvia, according to BNS.

