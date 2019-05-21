ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS, ERR
A production block at Eesti Power Plant. Photo is illustrative.
A production block at Eesti Power Plant. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Economy

While income not received from the production of electricity and oil is still being calculated, Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia may have suffered up to €100,000 in damages as a result of a shutdown of an energy production unit and an oil plant caused by a failure at an Elering-owned substation just outside of Narva on Saturday.

Eesti Energia spokesperson Priit Luts told BNS on Monday that the electricity and oil not produced and income not received as a result of the blackout are in the process of being determined.

There are no fines originating from Nord Pool market rules, he continued. Possible fines or increased expenses will originate from general market regulations, such as acquiring balance energy.

Eesti Energia board member Raine Pajo told ERR that the extent of the damages can be estimated to total €50,000-100,000. He was unable to say, however, whether a damage claim would be submitted to Elering as well.

The Competition Authority launched supervision proceedings over transmission system operator (TSO) Elering AS in connection with a blackout that occurred in Narva, Narva-Jõesuu and Sillamäe on Saturday, May 18.

The goal of the investigation is to determine the case of the blackout as well as whether it constituted a violation of the Electricity Market Act, the Competition Authority announced on Monday.

"As this was a serious blackout, it is the authority's job to draw conclusions based on what happened, and issue recommendations regarding how to avoid similar incidents in the future," Competition Authority Director General Märt Ots said.

Transformers in an Elering substation near the border city of Narva shut off as a result of a fire on Saturday, leaving a significant portion of the population of Ida-Viru County without power. The substation failure also led to the shutoff of the 8th energy block of Eesti Energia's Eesti Power Plant and Enefit280 oil plant.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eesti energiaeleringpower outagescompetition authority


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

20.05

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

20.05

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

Opinion
09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Business
17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

20.05

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

20.05

Opinion: 12 things we learned from this year's Lennart Meri Conference

20.05

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

20.05

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

Ratings: Marina Kaljurand may earn SDE two mandates in European elections

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: