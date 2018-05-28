news

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

A map illustrating electricity network connections between the Baltics and the rest of Europe.
A map illustrating electricity network connections between the Baltics and the rest of Europe. Source: (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications/Twitter)
Following a meeting with  European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete on Monday, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) said that the Baltic electricity networks must be synchronised with the European grid via two LitPol links between Lithuania and Poland.

"We have no differences with the Commission with regard to the synchronisation of the electricity networks of the Batic countries with the European frequency area," Simson said on social media.

The minister described it as important to move forward as quickly as possible as well as to make decisions based on the outcomes of conducted surveys, according to which establishing an additional alternating current interconnection with Poland is the most sensible approach both financially and technically.

Simson also described cooperation between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Commission as important.

The Baltic prime ministers have promised to sign the final agreement regarding synchronisation this June.

Initially, the three countries were supposed to sign a memorandum of understanding on the synchronisation of their power supply systems with that of continental Europe via Poland last June, but this was postponed as the countries involved were unable to reach an agreement regarding how synchronisation should take place. While Lithuania and Poland found that one LitPol link was enough, Estonia and Latvia wanted a second connection to be built.

In hopes of facilitating the conclusion of an agreement, two studies have been conducted to determine whether it would be more reasonable to carry out synchronisation using one or two LitPol links, or one LitPol link and an undersea connection between Lithuania and Poland.

The three Baltic countries are connected with Poland by the existing LitPol link, with Sweden by NordBalt and with Finland by EstLink, but for historical reasons the Baltic power grid remains synchronised with the Russian-Belarusian BRELL grid.

european commissionkadri simsonenergyministry of economic affairs and communicationsenergy uniondesynchronisationmiguel arias cañete


