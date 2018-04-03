news

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
As the Baltics prepare for the synchronization of their electricity networks with Continental Europe, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) has reaffirmed Estonia's support for the construction of a second interconnection between Lithuania and Poland.

"For Estonia, this is a matter of energy security," Simson told reporters following a meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas in Vilnius on Tuesday. "That is why we are preparing two lines. We are open to different solutions, and we will base ourselves on the study being conducted by three transmission system operators to be published in April. Basically, based on that, we will see what the costs of various solutions will be."

According to the Estonian minister, it is likely that the LitPol 1 connection alone will not be enough, as it will bring Estonia additional costs that will be too great for its consumers.

Estonia, Latvia favor two link option

Two new studies, of dynamic analysis and system frequency stability, are to be completed soon. The first will address three scenarios: one or two LitPol Link lines, as well as the option of the current single link together with a direct current submarine cable between Poland and Lithuania.

Lithuania has proposed using only the existing power line between Lithuania and Poland. Latvia and Estonia, meanwhile, have been saying that the current link is not sufficient for the synchronization, and that security would only be boosted by a second link.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has said that Estonia wants to implement the project for synchronizing the Baltic power grids with the Continental European network via Poland as soon as possible.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are seeking to desynchronize their power grids from the post-Soviet BRELL energy system in an effort to reduce their dependence on Russia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

