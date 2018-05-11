news

Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center). Source: Sander Koit/ERR
Business

Carrying out the synchronization of the Baltics' power grids with Central Europe with two LitPol links is still the preferred option, as in addition to energy security concerns, it is also the most reasonable option in terms of costs, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) said.

The Estonian government on Thursday discussed desynchronization of the Baltic energy grid from Russia. The Baltic countries have by now carried out a study and received its initial results, Simson said, based on which the three countries will try to find a common position.

According to the minister, the preferred option currently is to synchronize the Baltic energy grid with Europe by using two alternating current lines, as it is the most reasonable for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania when considering fixed costs. She added that the plan is to reach a political position in June.

A joint study is currently being carried out by the Baltic countries and Poland. According to Simson, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania want the project to move forward faster than it has thus far, and synchronization could take place in 2025.

The minister added that the total cost of different studies and synchronization options are from half a billion to a billion euros for the three Baltic states. Simson said that the countries have received confirmation from the European Commission that the latter sees synchronizing the Baltic grid with Europe as one of the energy security priorities.

Baltic prime ministers have promised to sign the final agreement regarding synchronization this June. With that in mind, two studies are being carried out that should determine whether it is more reasonable to carry out the synchronization using one or two LitPol links, or using one LitPol link and the sea connection between Lithuania and Poland.

The Baltic countries are connected with Poland by LitPol Link, with Sweden by NordBalt and with Finland by Estlink, but due to historical reasons the Baltic power grid is still synchronized with the Russian-Belarusian grid BRELL.

The Baltic countries were supposed to sign a memorandum of understanding on the synchronization of the Baltic states with the power supply system of continental Europe via Poland last June, but it was postponed as the countries were unable to agree on how synchronization should take place. Lithuania and Poland found that one LitPol link is enough for synchronizing with Europe, while Estonia and Latvia wanted a second connection to be included due to security reasons.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

energyministry of economic affairs and communicationsdesynchronization


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

09.05

66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

BUSINESS
10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

Opinion
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Yana Toom.

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

On May 9 the Reform Party submitted a bill that would allow the state to strip individuals of Estonian citizenship who were naturalized for "achievements of special merit". Member of the European Parliament for Estonia, Yana Toom (Center) is one of these individuals. ERR's Estonian news asked Toom on Thursday if the Reform Party might have her in mind.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:06

Harju County not to implement free public transport Updated

12:26

Fire sweeps through north Tallinn car park, several vehicles destroyed

09:44

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

08:51

Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security

10.05

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

10.05

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

10.05

Luik to Finnish paper: Russia trying to pressure NATO to leave Baltic Sea

10.05

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar

10.05

Former President Arnold Rüütel turns 90 Updated

10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Lithuanian man gets suspended sentence for cigarette smuggling

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: