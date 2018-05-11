Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security

Carrying out the synchronization of the Baltics' power grids with Central Europe with two LitPol links is still the preferred option, as in addition to energy security concerns, it is also the most reasonable option in terms of costs, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) said.

The Estonian government on Thursday discussed desynchronization of the Baltic energy grid from Russia. The Baltic countries have by now carried out a study and received its initial results, Simson said, based on which the three countries will try to find a common position.

According to the minister, the preferred option currently is to synchronize the Baltic energy grid with Europe by using two alternating current lines, as it is the most reasonable for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania when considering fixed costs. She added that the plan is to reach a political position in June.

A joint study is currently being carried out by the Baltic countries and Poland. According to Simson, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania want the project to move forward faster than it has thus far, and synchronization could take place in 2025.

The minister added that the total cost of different studies and synchronization options are from half a billion to a billion euros for the three Baltic states. Simson said that the countries have received confirmation from the European Commission that the latter sees synchronizing the Baltic grid with Europe as one of the energy security priorities.

Baltic prime ministers have promised to sign the final agreement regarding synchronization this June. With that in mind, two studies are being carried out that should determine whether it is more reasonable to carry out the synchronization using one or two LitPol links, or using one LitPol link and the sea connection between Lithuania and Poland.

The Baltic countries are connected with Poland by LitPol Link, with Sweden by NordBalt and with Finland by Estlink, but due to historical reasons the Baltic power grid is still synchronized with the Russian-Belarusian grid BRELL.

The Baltic countries were supposed to sign a memorandum of understanding on the synchronization of the Baltic states with the power supply system of continental Europe via Poland last June, but it was postponed as the countries were unable to agree on how synchronization should take place. Lithuania and Poland found that one LitPol link is enough for synchronizing with Europe, while Estonia and Latvia wanted a second connection to be included due to security reasons.