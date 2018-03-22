news

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Polish and Baltic leaders with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday. March 22, 2018.
Polish and Baltic leaders with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday. March 22, 2018. Source: (Government Office)
Business

Meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the heads of state and government of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and the President of the European Commission expressed their dedication to synchronizing the electricity network of the Baltic states with the Continental European system by 2025.

The Polish and Baltic leaders also promised to make an effort to reach an agreement in June regarding the best solution for the connection and begin applying for funding for the strategic project from the EU budget this year, according to a government press release.

"Connecting the electricity networks of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with Europe will make us less dependent on Russia in terms of energy and will ensure the security of electricity supply," Ratas said. "We wish to invest in strengthening the network and renewing the electrical connections between Latvia and Estonia."

The primary electricity network companies in the Baltic region and Poland are currently conducting research regarding synchronization opportunities. This research, which is expected to be completed by this summer, will provide a more detailed overview regarding possible solutions to the project as well as the investments it will require.

Previously, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as Romania and Bulgaria have joined the Continental European grid, in 1995 and 2002, respectively.

The joint statement released by President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki can be read here.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

dalia grybauskaitėjüri ratasjean-claude junckerenergydesynchronizationmateusz morawiecki


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:28

Mihkelson: Kaljulaid faced with tough choice in congratulating Putin

08:41

Number of influenza victims surpasses previous season's record

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

21.03

Former defense chief Einseln to be buried at Arlington on April 2

21.03

Ratas in Tartu: Strong education of key importance for Estonia's future

21.03

Estonian exchange student dies in Utah, police rule out foul play

21.03

Driver injured in collision between train, van in Saue

21.03

Russia conducts special operations exercise in Gulf of Finland

BUSINESS
21.03

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

21.03

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

21.03

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

21.03

LHV Bank opens London branch office

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

20.03

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

20.03

Luminor sets Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent

20.03

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:30

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

16:58

British defense minister to visit Estonia

15:40

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

14:36

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

13:39

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

12:49

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

12:04

Nestor re-elected Riigikogu president Updated

10:17

Conscription draft dodgers may lose driver's license under new law

09:28

Mihkelson: Kaljulaid faced with tough choice in congratulating Putin

08:41

Number of influenza victims surpasses previous season's record

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

21.03

Former defense chief Einseln to be buried at Arlington on April 2

21.03

Ratas in Tartu: Strong education of key importance for Estonia's future

21.03

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

21.03

Composers and songwriters earn record sum in Estonia in 2017

21.03

Estonian exchange student dies in Utah, police rule out foul play

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

21.03

Driver injured in collision between train, van in Saue

21.03

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

21.03

Russia conducts special operations exercise in Gulf of Finland

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: