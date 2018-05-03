news

Prime minister on EU budget proposal: Estonia ready to contribute more ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) commented the European Commission's budget proposal for the 2021 to 2027 period, saying that Estonia's priority is to invest EU money where it contributes to making Estonia economically self-sufficient to the point where the country can handle itself without support.

"The EU budget, to which taxpayers of all Member States contribute, is meant to boost development and new initiatives. The most important thing is what we spend on, how investments affect the economy, if they will stimulate growth in the future, and if the well-being of people and the security of the countries will increase," Ratas said in a government press release.

The prime minister added that Estonia's economic self-sufficiency is the priority in its decisions where and how to use contributions out of the EU's budget. The term is shaping up to become a major slogan in the campaign for next year's Riigikogu elections, as the Reform Party's new chairwoman and effective prime-ministerial candidate, Kaja Kallas, also made Estonia's ability to make ends meet on its own a core point of her party's platform.

Rail Baltica, fairer payments to farmers, weaning regions off EU support

According to Ratas, Estonia has three main objectives in the upcoming EU budget debate. The first is the construction of Rail Baltica, and the synchronization of the Baltic states' electricity network with Europe. The second, balancing direct subsidies for farmers under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, creating fairer conditions for Estonia's farmers.

The third point, in line with comments made about Estonia's self-sufficiency, is to make sure that support for the union's regions is phased out gradually, and leaves them enough time to replace that money with solutions that can function independently.

"I'm glad to see that cross-border connectivity is clearly prioritized. Rail Baltic will allow the transportation of goods from Northern Scandinavia to the Mediterranean countries and to the North Sea. It will also connect the Baltic countries to the ports of Rotterdam and Northern Germany," Ratas said.

"Payments of the Common Agricultural Policy to Estonia from the EU budget have increased more than 2.5 times over the years. While in 2004, €83 million was allocated to Estonia's agriculture, €220 million was allocated in 2016. However, direct payments to the Baltics are among the lowest in the European Union. For example, in 2020 the EU’s average level of direct payments per hectare will be €242, while in Estonia only €177," the prime minister pointed out.

Estonia ready to contribute more

Though Ratas also stressed that Estonia has been among those member states benefitting the most from the EU's shared budget. "Estonia is one of the fastest-growing areas in the EU. Our gross domestic product per capita, taking into consideration our purchasing power, has increased from 54 per cent of the EU average in 2004 to 75 per cent in 2017," he said.

Ratas called the expectation that taxpayers elsewhere in the EU could be expected to foot the bill for what is happening in Estonia "selfish," and said that Estonia understands that "areas poorer than ours must benefit more from the shared budget, and new major challenges such as migration, strengthening the external borders, and defence cooperation need more resources."

The EU's common budget should not decrease by more than the direct contribution of the United Kingdom after the latter leaves the union, Ratas said. "The larger the EU budget is, the better the possibilities for funding to reach our joint goals. Estonia is willing to increase our contribution to the EU budget."

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratasfarmerseuropean unionrail balticacommon agricultural policydesynchronizationeu budgetsubsidies


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:05

Foreign Minister Mikser: Europe has overcome migration crisis

08:38

IRL to support police chief's confirmation after all

02.05

Nearly 11,000 people provided gene samples since April

02.05

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

02.05

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil

02.05

France to take over Baltic air policing duties at Ämari airbase

02.05

Sikkut joins Social Democrats as party names her Ossinovski's successor

02.05

Saaremaa beekeepers report several hives stolen

BUSINESS
30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

14:28

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

13:58

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

12:15

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

11:25

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

11:07

Snap exercise for 223 reservists announced as part of Siil exercise

10:32

Ansip changes his mind about billion-euro pulp mill close to Tartu

09:31

Prime minister on EU budget proposal: Estonia ready to contribute more

09:05

Foreign Minister Mikser: Europe has overcome migration crisis

08:38

IRL to support police chief's confirmation after all

02.05

Nearly 11,000 people provided gene samples since April

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

02.05

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil

02.05

France to take over Baltic air policing duties at Ämari airbase

02.05

Sikkut joins Social Democrats as party names her Ossinovski's successor

02.05

Saaremaa beekeepers report several hives stolen

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

02.05

Large-scale military exercise Siil starting Wednesday

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: