Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

Prior to the joint meeting of the prime ministers of the Baltic countries and the Polish minister of foreign affairs, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis separately to discuss the state of several large-scale projects as well as the situation in Ukraine.

The two heads of government discussed the progress and funding of the Rail Baltica railway project, the synchronisation of the Baltic electricity systems with that of Central Europe, and the situation in Ukraine, according to a government press release.

According to Ratas, it is important to consider the results of all reserach when synchronising the Baltics' electricity systems with that of Europe, as well as to reach a political agreement between the Baltic states and Poland by the end of June.

"If we reach an agreement, we can quickly move on to applying for funds from the EU budget to realise the project," the Estonian prime minister said. "At the same time, the synchronisation of our electricity systems with Europe must ensure security of supply for our consumers, and no additional fixed costs should apply."

Ratas: Ukraine needs our support

On 1 July, the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine will meet in Vilnius. "We must not forget Ukraine or overlook the way that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a European country is being ignored," Ratas said. "Ukrainian authorities have been able to implement reforms despite the conflict in the eastern part of the country, but they still have a long way to go. Ukraine needs our support."

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and the minister of foreign affairs of Poland met at 10.00 EEST on Monday to discuss NATO and security, the synchronisation of Baltic electricity systems with that of Central Europe, and Rail Baltica.