Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

Enefit Energiatootmine, a subsidiary of the Estonian state owned energy group Eesti Energia, began using a greater volume of oil shale gas, which is formed during the shale oil production process, for energy production at the Eesti Power Plant outside of Narva.

"Due to the rise in using oil shale gas, we are able to increase both the flexibility and profitability of electricity production, and decrease the environmental impacts of electricity production at the same time, following the principle of circular economy," said Eesti Energia board member Margus Vals according to a company press release.

According to Vals, oil shale gas is a high-calorific gas formed by producing oil from oil shale, and it can be used to produce electricity. "Up until now, oil shale gas was used in small volumes in all Eesti Power Plant boilers," he explained. "From now on, we will burn almost all of the gas in the highest efficiency production units — Auvere Power Plant and the rebuilt block of Eesti Power Plant. This way we can produce more electricity from the gas, make the maximum use of the energy found in oil shale and therefore reduce the environmental impact of electricity production."

Oil shale gas of high calorific value can be used in the 8th energy block as a raw material alongside oil shale to an extent of up to 50%. The solution for raising the capacity of the use of oil shale gas was developed and installed by Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW).

"The development of this unique sustainable solution was an exciting challenge for us," SFW CEO Tomas Harju-Jeanty said. "Our cooperation with Eesti Energia is an excellent example of our commitment to our customers by providing value and exceeding expectations."

SFW was the winner of a procurement held two years ago. The company has developed oil shale technologies in cooperation with Eesti Energia and Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ), and built two fluidised-bed boilers for the 8th block of Eesti Power Plant and two fluidised-bed boilers for the 11th block of Balti Power Plant.