Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

Andres Sutt.
Andres Sutt. Source: ERR
Andres Sutt, who has been responsible for the client services business area at Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia since December 2017, has resigned from his job, Eesti Energia announced on Monday.

The supervisory board is expected to approve the removal of Sutt from the board effective 22 June, the company said. Sutt's responsibilities will be divided between existing members of the management board, with the domain of customer service and IT to become a responsibility of CEO Hando Sutter and regulatory affairs a responsibility of CFO Andri Avila.

"I thank Andres for his contribution in developing regulatory affairs and client services," Sutter said. "While Andres is an excellent team player, in the present phase of rapid growth, we need a manager with a different signature. I put Andres in the wrong role."

Eesti Energia's management board will consist of four members: chairman of the management board and CEO Hando Sutter, CFO Andri Avila, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Margus Vals and COO Raine Pajo.

The supervisory board of Eesti Energia endorsed Sutt as a new member of the management board and chief services officer (CSO) in early October 2017. The appointment took effect in December.

Sutt had previously worked as the head of the banking division of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), senior adviser to CEO of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), as member of the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), representing Estonia in the Nordic-Baltic electorate of IMF. Sutt was deputy governor of the Bank of Estonia from 2001-2009. 

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

