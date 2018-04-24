news

Need for active citizen engagement emphasized at EU Speakers Conference ({{commentsTotal}})

news
Opening session of the EU Speakers Conference.
Opening session of the EU Speakers Conference. Source: (Riigikogu/Flickr)
news

At the two-day Conference of Speakers of the EU Parliaments held in Tallinn, speakers of the parliaments of the EU emphasized member states' unity, the role of national parliaments and the need for the more active engagement of citizens in shaping the future of the union.

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor believed that both big and small countries can grow, develop and innovate only in a strong and stable international environment, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"The EU is not just an impersonal organization with a mandate to deal with a certain set of issues; it is a part of who we are as Europeans, which is why it is critical that we do everything we can to bring the union closer to its citizens," Nestor said. "The national parliaments have a special role and ability in connecting with their societies."

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said that the future of Europe is shaped by policies and politicians. "Our citizens are calling for a Union which is more effective, more political and more democratic, which addresses their main concerns: security, immigration, employment," Tajani emphasized in his speech, and called on politicians to have closer cooperation with the citizens. Tajani considered it important that as many people as possible cast their votes at elections, and in his opinion, it is the responsibility of the politicians to ensure this.

On the subject of the economy of the European Union, Tajani said that the European Union market was large, but the member states could be strong only if they cooperated. "We are more than a political union; we are a community of values," Tajani said.

Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Marek Kuchciński spoke of the need to increase the role of national parliaments as the connecting link between the citizens and the international representatives at the European Union level. "If we want the future of the European Union to be successful, it is necessary to restore the trust of the citizens," Kuchciński said.

In their speeches, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko and President of the French National Assembly François de Rugy highlighted the common challenges of the EU – security, defence of external borders, combating illegal migration and enhancing the dialogue between the countries.

Delegations from Albania, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland likewise participated in the conference.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogueiki nestoreuropean parliamentantonio tajanieu speakers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
23.04

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

23.04

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

23.04

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

23.04

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

22.04

Social Democrats' challenging the status quo now a matter of survival

BUSINESS
23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

20.04

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

20.04

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:52

Tallinn police arrest Iraqi national suspected of rape

14:48

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

13:50

Over 4.7 million visits paid to family doctors in Estonia in 2017

12:47

Conscript injured during training exercise

11:53

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

10:51

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly van attack in Toronto

09:56

Need for active citizen engagement emphasized at EU Speakers Conference

08:54

Australia's first pop-up embassy opened in Tallinn

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Gallery: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

23.04

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

23.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 23-29

23.04

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

23.04

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

23.04

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

22.04

Social Democrats' challenging the status quo now a matter of survival

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: